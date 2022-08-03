ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYS Attorney General James urges DOT to address airline cancellations and delays

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWbpQ_0h3Rzeh200

NYS Attorney General Letitia James is urging the U.S Department of Transportation to address the recent uptick in airline delays and cancellations.

During the first half of 2022, 2.8% of flights were canceled - a 33% increase from 2019.

NYC area airports have had the highest cancellation rates across the country. Newark Liberty ranks first, with LaGuardia second, and JFK ninth in cancellations.

Many airlines are advertising and booking flights that they do not have the staff to operate. This has caused delays and forced passengers to rack up additional travel costs.

The Attorney General's office said they have received a number of complaints from New Yorkers who experienced flight cancellations.

In a letter to the DOT Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, James asked the department to implement stricter measures for airlines.

Since the DOT oversees the Federal Aviation Administration, James additionally asked the DOT to provide a list of recommendations to the FAA, including:

  • Advertising and selling only as many flights as they have adequate personnel to fly and support
  • Providing full or partial refunds when flights are canceled or rescheduled
  • Providing passengers additional payments to compensate them for the additional costs they incur when dealing with flight delays and cancellations, including payments for hotel stays, taxi fares, car rentals, and gasoline.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New Yorkers say crime top priority of governor's race

NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. "We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election"I...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
94.3 The Point

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
WIBX 950

The Worst Place to Visit In New York State

New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
James
Person
Letitia James
CBS New York

Airplane tug crushed underneath plane at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK -- There was a scare on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.Officials say a plane collided with a vehicle on the ground.An American Airlines 737 was being pulled by a super tug from the hangar to the gate. It's not clear how, but the plane and tug collided, leaving the tug crushed underneath.No one was aboard the plane, and the tug driver was not injured.The aircraft was towed back to the hangar to be inspected.Airline officials are investigating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Rentals#Attorney General#Politics Federal#Dot#Newark Liberty#New Yorkers
97.5 WTBD

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
hobokengirl.com

How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly

Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
WHEC TV-10

When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
lonelyplanet.com

Construction to begin soon on New York ferris wheel

A giant ferris wheel similar to the London Eye is coming to New York. Construction workers are preparing to break ground some time in early March in Staten Island where the 625ft high wheel will be positioned. The wheel was originally expected to be the world’s tallest, but since then a wheel in Dubai measuring 689ft has been planned. New York’s wheel will open some time in 2017 and will give views of the Statue of Liberty, the New York Harbour and Manhattan skyline. Read more: cbslocal.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy