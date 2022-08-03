ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

When did humans settle in North America? 20,000 years before we once thought, study says

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

​​​One of the most common beliefs among researchers is that humans first settled in North America 16,000 years ago. But according to a recent fossil find , that may not be true.

In 2013, a tusk was found in New Mexico, as well as a bashed-in mammoth skull and other bones that looked "deliberately broken" and had blunt-force fractures. Carbon dating analysis suggests the pieces are roughly 37,000 years old, a discovery that could have significant implications in tracing humans' earliest existence in the Americas.

The area where the remains were found is an ancient butchering site where humans appeared to process their kills, although it's hard to determine what was done by humans and what was done naturally, said researchers at the University of Texas at Austin. Researchers also found rodent teeth and the remains of birds, fish, snails and a a lizard at the site.

Earlier research led scientists to believe the first humans that settled in North America belonged to the Clovis culture, who left behind stone-wrought tools 16,000 years ago.

But carbon dating analysis on collagen extracted from the mammoth bones date the butchering site at 36,250 to 38,900 years old. That means it's the oldest known site left behind by ancient humans in North America.

The peer-reviewed findings were published in July in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution .

But that's not the only interesting thing about the discovery, said Timothy Rowe, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin's Jackson School of Geosciences.

Mammoth Cave: Coke bottles, ticket stubs, pre-historic debris discovered in world's longest-known cave system

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWRyi_0h3RygQH00
A bone pile during excavation in New Mexico. This random mix of ribs, broken cranial bones, a molar, bone fragments, and stone cobbles is a refuse pile from the butchered mammoths. It was preserved beneath the adult mammoth’s skull and tusks. Timothy Rowe/The University of Texas at Austin

Bone blades, hammer stones show how 'thorough' these early humans were

The early humans who used the butchering site shaped bones into blades to break down the animals' carcasses, according to Rowe. There are also signs they rendered the animals' fat over a fire.

"The real evidence that we have has to do with the breakage patterns, and how thorough they are," he told USA TODAY. "They must have used rocks or hammer stones to bust the skeleton apart. ... These people would use whatever they could. This site indicates that humans attained a global distribution a long time ago, much earlier than once thought."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3HHG_0h3RygQH00
A close up of a bone pile during excavation in New Mexico. This random mix of ribs, broken cranial bones, a molar, bone fragments, and stone cobbles is a refuse pile from the butchered mammoths. It was preserved beneath the adult mammoth’s skull and tusks. Timothy Rowe/The University of Texas at Austin

How were humans able to kill and process such large animals?

Rowe said the humans responsible for slaying the mammoths could have been hunter-gatherers.

The adults were likely busy breaking down the mammoths' body parts, which is a pretty involved process. They probably skinned them, used their bones to make tools and broke other bones into small pieces and boiled them to extract grease, he said.

The children, if they were present, probably were out catching fish and learning to catch lizards and birds, he said.

More ancient finds: Mummified, baby woolly mammoth frozen over 30,000 years ago found in Canada: 'It’s amazing'

He also said there are a couple of ways they ended up with the mammoths. They may have come across the animals once they had already died, or they ambushed the mammoths, or the animals may have been startled and ran over the edge of a cliff.

"We can't tell really which of these scenarios was responsible for killing the two (mammoths)," he said, noting that the most likely scenario is that the humans ambushed them and processed them in that same spot.

Future discoveries about settlement in the Americas

Rowe said similar findings about human settlements dating so far back have been mostly ignored because they conflict with previous research, but now he believes there's a good chance researchers will find evidence of humans further back in time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfkwG_0h3RygQH00
A recent study on the butchered remains of a mother and baby mammoth shows that humans lived in North America tens of thousands of years earlier than conventionally thought. National Park Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCdWU_0h3RygQH00
Butchering marks on mammoth ribs. The top rib shows a fracture from blunt force impact; the middle rib shows a puncture wound, probably made by a tool; the bottom rib shows chopping marks. Timothy Rowe et al./The University of Texas at Austin

Researchers are on their way to rewriting what had been thought about how people actually came to North America, Central America and South America, said Fumi Arakawa, who directs New Mexico State University's University Museum and teaches anthropology.

When he was a student in the 1990s, Arakawa recalls learning about the Bering Strait Land Bridge and how people crossed it 14,000 to 16,000 years ago. In the 2000s, discussions began about how earlier humans may have used a boat to get to North America, he said.

"Those people came from, probably, northeast Asia," he told USA TODAY. "I think the idea has been accepted by several archaeologists nowadays."

The discovery "is not only for North American archeologists, but probably people who are working in northeast Asia, Japan, or people who are very interested in that topic as well," said Arakawa, who is from Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqVjH_0h3RygQH00
An excavation site in New Mexico that mostly holds broken bones from mammoths’ ribs and spine. The most prominent fossil is a portion of the adult mammoth’s skull. Timothy Rowe/The University of Texas at Austin

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When did humans settle in North America? 20,000 years before we once thought, study says

Comments / 20

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient DNA Suggests That Native Americans Originate From China

Black Foot, Standing Bear, Big Eagle, Sioux. Three members of the Sioux tribe pose in Indian Village, 1898Boston Public Library/Unsplash. There have been previous studies that speculated on the origin of Ancient Native Americans. It is said that Native Americans came to America about 15,000 years ago, but their exact location from where they originated has always been foggy due to the lack of evidence.
scitechdaily.com

A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire

The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza

A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Virginia State
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthropology#North America#Birds#Ancient Humans#The University Of Texas#Clovis
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Miss Ally

Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

These mysterious ‘dragon houses’ are yet to be explained by archaeologists

In the heart of the mountains of southern Evia, off the Greek coast, stands a curious structure of some twenty ancient ruined buildings. Little is known today about the massive stone block structures, from the identity of its architects to the date of its emergence. Commonly called ‘Drakospita’ ('dragon houses')...
SCIENCE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

563K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy