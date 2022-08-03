Seniors practice ‘art’ of giving, help kids get back-to-school ready

MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO