ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s Art Scene is a Fun Party the First Friday of Each Month

By Jolana Miller
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on shark1053.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend

This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
LEE, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Saco?

Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
SACO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth, NH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Wine#Fun Party#Art Round Town#Ceres Gallery
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Funtown Hints at the Return of the Haunted Mansion in 2023

In terms of amusement parks, the voice of the fans has never seemed more powerful than they do today. After Story Land rolled out their adults-only, 21+ nostalgia nights, fans of Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, wondered out loud if the popular park would do something similar. After some logistics were worked out, Funtown listened and launched their first adults-only night this summer to great success. But there's another specific thing that fans of Funtown just haven't been able to let go of, and Funtown may just be listening.
SACO, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Wells Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America

For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
WELLS, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

70’s and 80’s Tribute Band Taking the Stage for a Free Outdoor Concert in Downtown Dover, New Hampshire

Get ready for the classics and the hits that we can all embrace. Let's hear it for Key Elements, who will blow you away and take you down memory lane as part of Dover, New Hampshire's Cocheco Arts Festival Shark in the Park free summer concert series on Wednesday night, August 3, from 6-8pm. 102.1 and 105.3 The Shark has been wanting to get them on stage, so what a thrill this is to welcome the acoustic sounds of the 70s and 80s that will fill Henry Law Park.
DOVER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout

Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

8,000 Square Foot Boston Penthouse on the Market for $20 Million

Talk about high-end, luxury living with ease in downtown Boston along the glorious parks and award-winning shopping and restaurants. This one-of-a-kind, personally built, custom 8,000 square foot penthouse is on the market for $20 million. It appears to be worth every penny, as this Beacon Hill address is in one of the most sought after, popular cities in the world.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy