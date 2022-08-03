Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s Art Scene is a Fun Party the First Friday of Each Month

Read on shark1053.com
This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
Going to the movies is an activity for people of all ages. There is just something about kicking back and relaxing and watching something new (or old). Everyone has a favorite movie theater that they go to or one that they previously frequented, and being a celebrity is no exception to that fact.
During the month of October, the streets of Salem become filled (sometimes even more than filled) with tourists and other fans of the macabre, Hocus Pocus, horror, and anything that relates to Fall/Halloween. Are you a Hocus Pocus fan? Well, a once-in-a-lifetime experience will happen in Salem, MA later this...
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
Trends come and go in a flash, making it seem nearly impossible not to play a role in fast fashion. You want the newest ripped-up tee, to sport the hottest neon flare jeans, and as human beings, we want what’s in front of us. With social media, we are constantly bombarded with the hottest trends and it’s natural to want to be a part of that.
It's back, and we're so ready. On the first full weekend of August each year, the Suncook Valley Rotary hosts a free, family-friendly hot air balloon rally. The long-anticipated weekend is almost here, and the 40th annual event will be happening this Friday through Sunday, August 5-7. While you unfortunately...
It's an early gift for Dover as the Holiday Parade will be back in November after two years. The parade was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was canceled again in 2021 because no organization was willing to take on the responsibility of producing the parade. Thanks to...
These are the questions that Dover locals have been asking themselves forever: why is this space empty? When will a new business take over? What might that place be?. We're talking about this spot, situated right next to the Hannaford's on Central Ave. It's sat empty for years and years.
In terms of amusement parks, the voice of the fans has never seemed more powerful than they do today. After Story Land rolled out their adults-only, 21+ nostalgia nights, fans of Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, wondered out loud if the popular park would do something similar. After some logistics were worked out, Funtown listened and launched their first adults-only night this summer to great success. But there's another specific thing that fans of Funtown just haven't been able to let go of, and Funtown may just be listening.
For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
Get ready for the classics and the hits that we can all embrace. Let's hear it for Key Elements, who will blow you away and take you down memory lane as part of Dover, New Hampshire's Cocheco Arts Festival Shark in the Park free summer concert series on Wednesday night, August 3, from 6-8pm. 102.1 and 105.3 The Shark has been wanting to get them on stage, so what a thrill this is to welcome the acoustic sounds of the 70s and 80s that will fill Henry Law Park.
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
Gilford, New Hampshire has been in the news quite a bit lately. So it would come as no surprise if residents missed the news that a native just scored a major pickup in the world of television. Chris Sheridan, who grew up splitting time between Gilford and Connecticut, is the...
As we are getting closer and closer to Fall, things are starting to get more spooky. To go with the wicked aesthetic, Disney Villains are ready to push the princesses aside and come out to play. Disney Villains and other haunted Disney characters are already starting to make their way...
Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
Going to a theme park is always an exciting experience, however, it can be annoying at times, especially if you are a plus-sized individual. Now there are many reasons and a variety of factors as to why someone is plus-sized. Just because someone is plus-sized does not mean that they should be judged.
Talk about high-end, luxury living with ease in downtown Boston along the glorious parks and award-winning shopping and restaurants. This one-of-a-kind, personally built, custom 8,000 square foot penthouse is on the market for $20 million. It appears to be worth every penny, as this Beacon Hill address is in one of the most sought after, popular cities in the world.
Ipswich is a tough name to say and harder to spell. Settled in 1633 as "Agawam," then incorporated in 1634, the name then changed to Ipswich. Rich with history, Ipswich has more 1st period houses (1600s) than any other community in the country. Know for clamming, it's a typical New...
