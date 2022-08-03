ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware cookware is up to 50% off at Walmart right now

By Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OftPR_0h3Rxecc00
Save up to 50% on Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware cookware at Walmart right now. Reviewed/Beautiful Kitchenware

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Drew Barrymore is seriously thriving right now. From her cheeky, eponymous talk show to her expanding world of Barrymore Brands which includes Flower Beauty and Beautiful Kitchenware , the rom-com icon has been busy. Her cookware line is the newest venture and right now, Walmart has a selection of the mid-century modern-inspired pots and pans for up to 50% off.

Beautiful Kitchenware launched in 2021 with a collection of chic appliances, cookware, cutlery and more, all available exclusively at Walmart . Right now, Walmart is offering up to 50% off select items, including a sleek ten-piece cookware set for $59, down from $119.97. The dishwasher-safe, scratch-resistant nonstick pots and pans are accented with gold handles so they are easy to care for and look chic on the stove top.

We tested the six-quart air fryer from Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware collection and loved it for its gorgeous matte finish, how easy it is to clean and that it does not require any preheating. While we haven't tested the pastel-hued cookware yet, we’re sure that the modern designs, high-performance three-layer nonstick coating and affordable price points of the collection will impress any home cook. With up to 50% off dishwasher-safe, oven-safe and chip-resistant pots and pans, these Walmart deals are a chef’s kiss. Check out the tastiest sales below.

Shop the best Beautiful Kitchenware deals at Walmart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469O3a_0h3Rxecc00
Shop Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware cookware at Walmart and save up to 50%. Reviewed/Beautiful Kitchenware

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware cookware is up to 50% off at Walmart right now

