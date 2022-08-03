Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti transit tax’s big win means new services coming in 2024

Read on www.mlive.com
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Ann Arbor OKs $286K design contract for new Gallup Park bridge
ANN ARBOR, MI — The old wooden vehicle bridge that crosses over the Huron River in Gallup Park has seen better days, as those who walk, run, cycle and drive over it can attest. Ann Arbor officials are now putting hundreds of thousands of dollars toward finalizing a design...
5 great places for poutine in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although more typically known as being from north of the border, options for poutine can certainly be found in Ann Arbor. You can find the Canadian-born dish at Conor O’Niell’s, which features an Irish twist, and Zingerman’s Roadhouse, which sticks with the classic curds-on-fries, and other points around town,
Weed rush: How Saline is handling an influx of marijuana business proposals
SALINE, MI — Ever since giving the OK to recreational marijuana, the city of Saline has experienced a rush of interest from retailers. In fact, city offices have been “inundated” with applications, according to Council Member Jim Dell’Orco. Officials even decided to temporarily halt accepting new...
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter
ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Comfort food is key at Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill
ANN ARBOR, MI — If someone is looking for comfort food then his restaurant is the place to go, Jim Koli, owner of Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill said. The family diner, a popular spot for breakfast and lunch, recently celebrated its 29th anniversary. The Northside Grill’s most popular...
Shopping for Women’s Clothes in the Ann Arbor Area
I own a summer dress that I found in a small boutique on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It’s a halter dress that ties in the back – the bow a built in accessory – its straps drape gracefully down my back. It’s mostly black and white, with a thick fluorescent yellow stripe at its hem, and for about five minutes, the dress almost wasn’t mine.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
Pedestrian railroad crossing along Geddes at Gallup Park to close in Ann Arbor on Tuesday
ANN ARBOR – A short-term closure of the pedestrian railroad crossing at Gallup Park’s Geddes Road entrance is planned during the week of Aug. 8. The closure will be due to maintenance work by an Amtrak contractor. During this time, crews will shut down rail services for a...
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
$1.5M investment brings state-of-the-art music therapy studio to Mott Children’s Hospital
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Barton family is so musical, you might find sheet music in their genetic code. Anne-Marie and Kent Barton are parents to sons Luke, Chaz and Cole, all who play guitar and sing. When it came to their daughter Sophie, she really gave music her all and had professional aspirations, Anne-Marie said.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 7
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. The corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street: The right turn lane at the corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 until Friday, Aug. 19 for Corby Energy Services to establish a work zone. The project involves a tie in to a new gas main on West Stadium Boulevard.
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
Ann Arbor OKs street closures for return of University of Michigan football
ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan Wolverines football returns to Ann Arbor next month and once again that means street closures around the Big House. City Council voted Thursday night, Aug. 4, to OK the University of Michigan’s request to close Main Street and Keech Avenue by the stadium for eight Saturday home games:
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Check credit score, learn about payday lending with Fifth Third Bank’s mobile event
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti-area residents with financial questions can seek answers at an upcoming free event hosted by Fifth Third Bank in partnership with Ann Arbor SPARK. The Fifth Third Financial Empowerment Mobile is available from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12. The eBus will be parked at the Ann Arbor SPARK East Innovation Center, 215 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti.
Need a piano? Buy one from University of Michigan music school’s inventory
ANN ARBOR, MI - The pianos owned by the University of Michigan have been played over the years by Grammy Award winners, international concert pianists and more. Well, UM’s School of Music, Theater and Dance is putting some of its current inventory on sale so it can buy replacements.
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
Bitter is better? Ducati Spritz cocktail at YORK in Ann Arbor makes the case
ANN ARBOR, MI - It takes work to end up as one of the many colorful cocktails on the summer-inspired menu at YORK in Ann Arbor. Consider the Ducati Spritz. It’s a basil and strawberry-infused, Amaro-inspired drink combining Campari, Strega, Fernet Branca, Orange Cordial, Prosecco and soda water to counter the typically sweet taste of a summer cocktail with something more bitter, but still fruity and light.
