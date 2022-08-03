Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

Read on www.khon2.com
Pedestrian dies after stepping onto the H2 freeway
A woman is dead after she was walking on the H2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Hawaii police officer recognized for lifesaving incident
Cries for help and the sound of heavy breathing were clues that led a Hawaii island police officer to uncover a bizarre kidnapping case. It led to arrests and a victim being saved, who authorities believe was in serious trouble.
Fine or time: Enforcing Hawaii’s monk seal rules
Beachgoers, beware: You could face fines or jail time for getting too close to the monk seals at Kaimana Beach.
USCG gets free entry to Pearl Harbor Historic Sites
In honor of the U.S. Coast Guards 232nd Birthday, Pearl Harbor Historic Sites is offering free entry to USCG service members.
Maui road closure concerns wedding cake shop owner
Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.
WATCH: Rare sea creature spotted west of Hawaii
In July 2022, a team of scientists spotted something unique on a seabed within Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.
Gov. Ige releases $3 million in funds to Kona Airport
The Hawaii State Senate announced that Governor David Ige has released $3 million in capital improvement project funds.
Halau showcase hula at 81st Nā Hula Festival
The free festival is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
Think your Hawaii rent is high? It probably is
Hawaii renters are paying 191% more for a two-bedroom this year compared to last according to a new study by rent.com.
Locations Hawaii Open Houses – Sunday, Aug. 7
Search for Hawaii real estate with Locations easy-to-use home finder. View photos, property info, & sales history of all homes for sale in Hawaii.
HECO bill rises about 7% or $15 in October
The Hawaiian Electric Company said on Sunday, Aug. 7 that your electric bill may rise about 7% or $15 when it stops using coal.
Alohilani Resort Debuts New Buffet Experience
Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can look forward to an endless array of mouthwatering appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks during their breakfast, brunch and evening buffet experiences. Saturday, August 6th diners can now experience Alohilani Resort’s newest buffet experience bringing in flavors of Hawaii. “It was important for us...
Trade winds expected to return
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds have returned across Maui and the Big Island and will continue to spread westward towards the remainder of the state. A drier airmass moving in from the east will produce fair trade wind weather on Sunday. A return of windward and mauka showers are expected Monday with trades gradually strengthening […]
