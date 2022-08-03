ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Interstate 95#Interstate Highway#Florida Highway Patrol
KHON2

Alohilani Resort Debuts New Buffet Experience

Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can look forward to an endless array of mouthwatering appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks during their breakfast, brunch and evening buffet experiences. Saturday, August 6th diners can now experience Alohilani Resort’s newest buffet experience bringing in flavors of Hawaii. “It was important for us...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Trade winds expected to return

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds have returned across Maui and the Big Island and will continue to spread westward towards the remainder of the state. A drier airmass moving in from the east will produce fair trade wind weather on Sunday. A return of windward and mauka showers are expected Monday with trades gradually strengthening […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy