GOP senators vote against PACT act, a bill to help veterans impacted by toxic substances

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON - Eleven Republicans voted Tuesday against a bill that funds research and benefits for as much as 3.5 million veterans who were impacted by toxic substances while they served.

The measure, known as the PACT Act or the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxic bill, passed with an 86-11 vote.

It was a result of months of bipartisan negotiation, and it had already passed the Senate in June with strong Republican support.

However, last week 41 Republicans blocked the final passage of the legislation, arguing about how the legislation will be financed. The block caused backlash from veterans groups, lawmakers, and comedian and veterans' advocate Jon Stewart.

Here are the 11 senators who opposed the bill:

  • Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah
  • Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
  • Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
  • Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.
  • Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
  • Sen. Cynthia Lumis, R-Wyo.
  • Sen.  James Risch, R-Idaho
  • Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.
  • Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
  • Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R- Ala.
  • Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Senators explain why they voted no

Toomey, who led the opposition to the measure, said in a tweet , "Tonight, the Senate voted to give us the chance to fix a completely unnecessary budget gimmick in the underlying text of the PACT Act. This gimmick allows $400B in spending completely unrelated to veterans care."

Tuberville, expressed his disapproval of the bill Tuesday in a tweet , saying "the bill will enable the VA to efficiently deliver care and benefits to veterans suffering from illnesses related to toxic exposure."

Tillis said through a statement in June that "while well-intentioned, the PACT Act creates new promises to veterans while breaking existing ones, which is why I could not support its passage."

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for signature.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., greets veterans and families before the Senate vote on the PACT Act outside the U.S. Capitol August 2, 2022, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators from veterans-rights groups including the Wounded Warrior Project, Burn Pit 360 and the American Legion, have stood outside the Capitol Building in protest to call on the U.S. Senate to pass the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Comments / 119

Jerry Atrick
4d ago

Ted Cruz said “400 billion slush fund” and republicans ran with that, unaware that it’s not a “slush fund”, they moved the spending from “Discretionary” to “Mandatory”, which, if any of you paid attention in high school government class (and judging by comments, a lot of you didn’t), this is normal. In fact this is to make sure that the money is ONLY SPENT on the PACT act and not on other things, do your research before you regurgitate what the fake Trump republicans say.

Reply(2)
11
Lisa T Porrini
4d ago

because they don't care about the people. they care about the money the donors give..

Reply(16)
24
313 BORN
4d ago

Republicans are not opposed to any of the substance of the PACT Act,” he said. “What I’m trying to do is change a government accounting methodology that is designed to allow our Democratic colleagues to go on an unrelated $400 billion spending spree.”

Reply(8)
18
