BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot and humid weekend ahead, highs in the 90s and a feel nearing 100 degrees. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely. A strong wind producer can’t be ruled out. Always take lightning seriously and if you have outdoor plans, then pay attention to any notifications on your phone, especially ones from the First Alert Weather app. The UV Index will remain very high over the weekend, so make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on chilling at the pool or attending outdoor events. Burn time will be around 15 minutes. Don’t forget to take your allergy meds because the ragweed pollen count is expected to be high!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO