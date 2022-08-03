Read on www.wbrc.com
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.
FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Michigan man, suspected in crimes in three states including Alabama, is the suspect in the death of a 52-year-old Flomaton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, on August 3, 2022, Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson asked Special Agents with the...
A Hunting We Will Go
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) provides several youth dove hunt opportunities throughout the state each fall. A simple hunting setup combined with a fun, family-friendly atmosphere makes WFF’s youth dove hunts an ideal way to introduce young people to the outdoors.
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weekend with a chance for scattered storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot and humid weekend ahead, highs in the 90s and a feel nearing 100 degrees. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely. A strong wind producer can’t be ruled out. Always take lightning seriously and if you have outdoor plans, then pay attention to any notifications on your phone, especially ones from the First Alert Weather app. The UV Index will remain very high over the weekend, so make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on chilling at the pool or attending outdoor events. Burn time will be around 15 minutes. Don’t forget to take your allergy meds because the ragweed pollen count is expected to be high!
5 killed in fiery crash in California
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Five people were killed and at least nine injured in a fiery crash involving at least six vehicles in Los Angeles County on Thursday. It happened in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when authorities said a speeding car ran a red light. Authorities said the...
Birmingham-area realtor says housing market begins to soften
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The housing market has been hot since right after the pandemic hit, but now things may be cooling off. A realtor covering central Alabama says the market seems to be more of a mix depending where the home is located. While some houses are seeing quick sells, others are staying on the market far longer.
GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years
(AP) - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to prison. A judge in Burlington County sentenced Mark D’Amico to five years in state prison on Friday....
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service says rainfall caused substantial flooding on Friday in Death Valley National Park. KVVU reports about 60 cars have been buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Buildings have also been flooded with about 1,000 people currently trapped in the park due to road closures.
