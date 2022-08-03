ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wbrc.com

Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
wbrc.com

A Hunting We Will Go

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) provides several youth dove hunt opportunities throughout the state each fall. A simple hunting setup combined with a fun, family-friendly atmosphere makes WFF’s youth dove hunts an ideal way to introduce young people to the outdoors.
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weekend with a chance for scattered storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot and humid weekend ahead, highs in the 90s and a feel nearing 100 degrees. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely. A strong wind producer can’t be ruled out. Always take lightning seriously and if you have outdoor plans, then pay attention to any notifications on your phone, especially ones from the First Alert Weather app. The UV Index will remain very high over the weekend, so make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on chilling at the pool or attending outdoor events. Burn time will be around 15 minutes. Don’t forget to take your allergy meds because the ragweed pollen count is expected to be high!
Birmingham, AL
Alabama Education
wbrc.com

5 killed in fiery crash in California

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Five people were killed and at least nine injured in a fiery crash involving at least six vehicles in Los Angeles County on Thursday. It happened in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when authorities said a speeding car ran a red light. Authorities said the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wbrc.com

Birmingham-area realtor says housing market begins to soften

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The housing market has been hot since right after the pandemic hit, but now things may be cooling off. A realtor covering central Alabama says the market seems to be more of a mix depending where the home is located. While some houses are seeing quick sells, others are staying on the market far longer.
wbrc.com

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
