Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today

Read on www.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of W.W. Grainger Skyrocketed 20% in July
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Reversing course from the 6.7% slide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
An EV Stock With a High-Yield Dividend
Ford recently increased its dividend payout by 50% and now yields 4%. The company is producing a compelling lineup of electric vehicles. Ford increased its sales of electric vehicles by 169% in July. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?
The company saw a further deterioration in monthly active users. On a positive note, Robinhood delivered its smallest net loss since the start of 2021. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Walker & Dunlop's (WD -3.26%) core business may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Up 11% in a Month, Is This Elevator Stock a Buy Right Now?
Otis' service business continues to grow steady revenue. The company's exposure to the Chinese real estate market could present challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Cazoo Stock?
The persistent downtrend in Cazoo stock took a break during a one-day buying frenzy. A jump in vehicle sales and revenue is likely what spurred the sudden interest in Cazoo. However, Cazoo stock may be more appropriate for a trade than an investment as the company struggles with a widening net loss.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings
These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Should Investors Pounce On Amazon Stock During the Nasdaq Tech Sell-Off?
Amazon's online retail business is dealing with sky-high inflation and a reopening global economy. Amazon Web Services has been a bright spot and continues to grow at an impressive clip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM -10.98%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT 1.12%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC 5.17%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
SoftBank posts $17 billion Vision Fund loss on tech slump
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Monday posted a 2.33 trillion yen ($17.23 billion) loss at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter as the value of its tech portfolio slid.
Motley Fool
Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Guild Holdings Company (GHLD -2.77%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Enerplus Resources Fund (ERF) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Enerplus Resources Fund (ERF 8.15%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Comments / 0