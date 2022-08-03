ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Slater-Marietta fire departing from River Falls district

By Libby Hubbard
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eABm1_0h3RwLa400

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Slater-Marietta Fire Department will end its contract to service the River Falls area of Greenville County on December 15, 2022.

According to the Slater-Marietta Fire Department, the decision was made to better provide service to its tax-paying citizens of the Slater-Marietta area, while the River Falls area becomes more natural-land, state-owned, and non-profits “…that pay no real property taxes whatsoever.”

“… the Slater-Marietta Fire Department cannot endanger its quality of service and duties to its residents and taxpayers to resolve a problem they are not responsible for.”

Slater-Marietta Fire Department

The Slater-Marietta district is placed in the northern area of Greenville County and services help approximately 10,000 citizens and spans over 50.09 miles with 120 businesses that generated nearly $535,050 in tax revenues for 2021.

The River Falls Fire District area was founded in 1984 and consists of the most northwestern areas of Greenville County, it is around 46.47 square acres.

In 2017 the lead Chairman of River Falls resigned leaving services in the area to decline in efficiency, the fire department said. After the resignation of the chairman, Slater-Marietta began serving the River Falls area.

In May of 2018, Slater-Marietta entered a contract with Greenville County to service the River Falls area, the same one that is to be terminated in December.

The River Falls area has had an influx of travelers and parks goers causing required services to go up in the past three years by nearly 87%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Road closure leads to new traffic pattern in Duncan

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A road closure leads to a new traffic pattern in Duncan. According to the Duncan Police Department, Palmetto Corp will be installing lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to install new traffic markings on SC290 and a new traffic pattern. The following is the new traffic pattern. […]
DUNCAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown

SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slater-marietta, SC
Greenville County, SC
Sports
Greenville County, SC
Government
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Property Taxes
WSPA 7News

Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies following house fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
GREENWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
groundbreakcarolinas.com

A Tale of Two Challenges – and Solutions – in Water Treatment Construction

Spartanburg Water is one of the most established water systems in South Carolina. Created in 1929 as the Spartanburg Metropolitan District, the utility has a history of delivering high-quality drinking water to customers. Spartanburg Water relies on three water treatment facilities and a well-maintained network of pumping stations, lakes, and transmission lines.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting injures 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 3500 block of Pelham Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Duke Energy: Power restored to thousands in Greenville Co.

UPDATE (12:59 p.m.) – Power was restored for over 2,000 people that were without power in Greenville County. The company said, as of 1 p.m., fewer than 10 customers are without power. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 2,000 people are without power in Greenville County. According to the company, an outage […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy