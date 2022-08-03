ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Watco begins service on Texas Coastal Bend Railroad

By David C. Lester, Managing Editor
rtands.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.rtands.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Large brush fire burns quickly through Goliad County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department has been battling a large brush fire off of FM 2441 in Goliad County since early Sunday afternoon. The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the Sarco fire. Hundreds of firefighters from departments including Goliad, Blanconia, Ander-Weser and Refugio volunteer...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bend, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KIII 3News

South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Robertson
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?

First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Rail Service#Infrastructure#Port Of Corpus Christi#Bnsf
tpr.org

Her Religious Mission Became A Financial Mission

Janie Barrera founded one of the largest and most successful non-profit business microlenders in the country. Her journey to that founding has roots in her youth in Corpus Christi, Texas, and by no means was Barrera’s a typical path to starting a finance company.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport

Comments / 0

Community Policy