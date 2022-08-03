Watco begins service on Texas Coastal Bend Railroad

Read on www.rtands.com
Harbor Bridge Project delays frustrate nearby residents who were rushed out of their homes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shawn Bice is one of many residents who were rushed to leave their neighborhoods so progress could be made with the new Harbor Bridge Project. Bice is a part of the relocation program, but is having to spend another $45,000 by another remortgage and higher taxes. He said it's a little rough for a lot of people.
City hopes to build new beach access road on State Highway 361
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Engineering Department Head Jeff Edmunds said now is the time to help more people get to the beach from SH 361 as it heads to the ballot for voters in November. The proposed location is between current beach access roads one and two,...
Large brush fire burns quickly through Goliad County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department has been battling a large brush fire off of FM 2441 in Goliad County since early Sunday afternoon. The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the Sarco fire. Hundreds of firefighters from departments including Goliad, Blanconia, Ander-Weser and Refugio volunteer...
Officials say current Harbor Bridge is safe to drive on, inspection expected later this month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the future of the new Harbor Bridge uncertain, some Corpus Christi residents have expressed concerns about the current Harbor Bridge and whether it is safe to use. The current Harbor Bridge was built back in 1959. At the time it was the largest project...
Sunday Forecast: Hot and breezy in Corpus Christi
Back-to-school week will be mostly sunny and hot. Isolated rain chances through the week.
South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?
First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
Sinton, Odem Fire Departments respond to 2 grass fires on Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Fire and Odem Volunteer Fire Department's responded to two grass fries on Sinton's north and south side. No one was displaced by the fire, but an abandoned home on the property was lost completely. They're reminding everyone that San Patricio County is still...
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
Her Religious Mission Became A Financial Mission
Janie Barrera founded one of the largest and most successful non-profit business microlenders in the country. Her journey to that founding has roots in her youth in Corpus Christi, Texas, and by no means was Barrera’s a typical path to starting a finance company.
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
South Texas ranchers and residents north of the border in rural Jim Wells and Brooks counties say they suffer repeated property damage and losses relating to migrant chases and bailouts and 'gotaways' that occur on a daily basis.
Saturday Forecast: Scattered afternoon rain and cooler temps in Corpus Christi
This weekend brings a solid chance at our first rainfall in Corpus Christi since July 1. A few cooler afternoons thanks to the rain chances.
Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands again, adds San Antonio River Walk and Corpus Christi locations
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez is once again expanding his Smoke BBQ + Skybar brand. Martinez told the Current that his food-and-nightlife venture has taken over the River Walk space at 212 College St. formerly occupied by island-focused Acapulco Sam’s. Additionally, it's begun operating a Corpus Christi beachfront property.
Isolated showers today, a better opportunity for rain on Saturday in Corpus Christi
The rain will be scattered and it won't end the drought, but at least there's a chance. Temps will be a few degrees cooler with more cloud coverage.
Person rescued from Corpus Christi Marina after early morning call
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A person is recovering after being rescued from the water near the Corpus Christi Marina. Rescue crews were called out around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. A rescue boat was able to get there in under five minutes to help that person out of the water.
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
House fire breaks out on Macarthur St. early Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire broke out in a family's two story home early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called at 6:20 a.m. after smoke detectors went off and warned the family about the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived on scene three minutes later at the...
