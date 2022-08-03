One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough

Read on www.wabi.tv
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle in Scarborough. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 114 (also known as Gorham Road), according to a release from Scarborough police. The vehicle was turning left into Nonesuch River Golf Club when it collided with the motorcycle traveling south, police said.
Standish Mom, 2-Year-Old Badly Hurt in a Car-Dump Truck Crash
A woman and her 2-year-old child were taken to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a fully-loaded dump truck. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on Route 113 in Standish. A Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old Standish woman reportedly crossed the center line, crossing into the path of a dump truck. The truck, driven by a 55-year-old man, was fully loaded with dirt. Officials told WGME-TV that he was unable to avoid the crash.
Speed, alcohol apparent factors in 3-car crash in Windham that sent 4 to hospital
WINDHAM (WGME) --Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Windham on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 302 and Albion. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Portland woman crossed the center line and hit another vehicle and then struck a third vehicle.
Fire in North Hampton under investigation
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Officials in North Hampton are investigating the cause of a building fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at Granite Post Green on Lafayette Road. Crews found a postal building at the park engulfed in flames, officials said. No one was hurt.
Missing 88-Year-Old Damariscotta Man Has Been Located
Damariscotta Police have canceled a silver alert for an 88-year-old man with dementia after he was safely located. UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Ronald Slicer has been safely located. Katherine England with the Maine Department of Public Safety says Ronald Slicer of Damariscotta was last...
Pair of defense witnesses testify at Randolph motorcycle crash trial
The defense team in the trial of a man accused of causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists called two witnesses Friday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, is on trial for multiple felony charges in the deadly crash on Route 2 in Randolph. >> Timeline: Zhukovskyy's driving history; see how...
Maine's largest police force hires new officers, but still faces shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — Many police and fire departments in Maine continue to struggle with staffing shortages, but in Portland, there is some good news. Portland Police held a ceremony Friday morning to swear in four new officers. The department has had 23 open positions for months. The department would be fully staffed with 158 officers.
MDOT Moves Ahead with Plan to Replace Bridge Between Topsham and Brunswick
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. Like many bridges in Maine, it has begun to deteriorate to the point where a new bridge is needed. In September of 2017, the Brunswick-Topsham Bridge Design Advisory released some artist renderings...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
Maine’s WW&F to Make First Revenue Run on Newly Built Line
ALNA, Maine — This weekend, the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway will begin revenue service on its newly extended main line, capping off more than three decades of work rebuilding a section of one of the famous Maine Two Footers. The new section of track has been dubbed the...
Stop the killing in DR Congo
The Mahoro Peace Association held a peaceful protest August 5 to demand that the Congolese government and the international community intervene and stop the recent escalation of the ethnic cleansing and uprooting of the Banyamulenge people taking place in DR Congo. The protest began in Monument Square in Portland at 11:00 a.m. and proceeded to the offices of Senator Collins and Congresswoman Pingree, where leaders delivered letters calling for assistance. Maine is home to more than 300 Banyamulenge who have resettled here. The Banyamulenge are a minority tribe in DR Congo and Genocide Watch considers their situation a ‘genocide emergency.’
Livermore residents complain of litter, feces left near pond
LIVERMORE (WGME) – Livermore residents are dealing with a problem that really stinks. People are complaining about litter and feces in the area of Brettuns Pond, which is only supposed to be open for residents. "Oh, it's beautiful,” Lorraine Woodard, who lives near Brettuns Pond, said. “You can see...
New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect
BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817.
Stunning Video of an Ocean Sunfish Off the Coast of Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. That's no shark, my friends. That's just a measly giant ocean sunfish. Enter professional photographer, Karl Ramsdell. Karl is a frequent content machine for me. His...
