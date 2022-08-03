ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’

By Lauryn Schaffner
Ultimate Metallica
Ultimate Metallica
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ultimatemetallica.com

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Behemoth
Kerrang

I was at Woodstock ’99 and it destroyed my innocence

For most rock fans, Woodstock ’99 is remembered within the frames of breaking MTV News updates, interrupting episodes of Daria with terrifying images of an apocalyptic hellscape in flames. But for a relative few, Woodstock’s third incarnation will forever live as a series of gnarly, grody, jarring experiences that they can feel as much as see in their memories.
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

The Gift James Hetfield Gave Frank Carter Mid-Metallica Set

Metallica's generosity on display through their charitable foundation and through various stories shared by multiple musicians over the years. As it turns out, these good deeds can happen at any time, including mid-concert, as Frank Carter of Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes recently revealed. The singer recently shared an impromptu moment of good will that occurred with James Hetfield that happened while Metallica were mid-performance as he was watching from the side of the stage.
CHARITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard

Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Music
thebrag.com

Nikki Sixx slams musicians who use Mötley Crüe for clout

Nikki Sixx has apparently had enough of other musicians dropping Motley Crue’s name for clout, and has shared his displeasure on Twitter. “Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour, or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!” The bassist tweeted.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix

There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
TV & VIDEOS
Ultimate Metallica

Metallica’s ‘Some Kind of Monster’ EP, 18 Years Later

On July 13, 2004, Metallica released a limited-edition EP based around the St. Anger track, "Some Kind of Monster." The EP included two different versions of the song, six live tracks and, thanks to the enhanced nature of the CD, two movie trailers for the documentary of the same name. And as a member of the Metallica Family mentioned on our Facebook, the EP was packed with a special edition T-shirt, too.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Every Thrash Metal ‘Big 4′ Album Ranked From Worst to Best

Pitting four classic discographies up against each other, we have ranked every album from thrash's 'Big 4' from worst to best. The collective studio output from Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax totals 47 original albums, with Megadeth having released the most at 15 with another, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! looming overhead as fans eagerly await the September release.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Metallica Show Off Performance of ‘Wherever I May Roam’ in Germany

"Wherever I May Roam" was released as the fourth official single from Metallica's "Black Album." The single hit the streets on Oct. 19, 1992—over a year after the release of the "Black Album"—and it featured a live performance of "Fade to Black" as the B-Side. Though it's not one of Metallica's highest-charting songs, it did crack Billboard's Hot 100 and peaked at No. 82 in the United States.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Joker 2 lands release date

A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
MOVIES
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

591
Followers
357
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

 http://ultimatemetallica.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy