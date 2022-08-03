Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’

Read on ultimatemetallica.com
Related
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Tutorial on Yousician Sees Huge Increase Following ‘Stranger Things’
The Stranger Things bump to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" keeps pumping demand for the '80s metal classic in different ways. Billboard is reporting that the educational music platform Yousician is seeing a massive jump in interest in learning to play the song. Yousician offers tutorials to learn to play the...
Metallica Play ‘Master of Puppets’ Duet With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson
Metallica just wrapped up a European tour, but lately, all the headlines they've made have to do with Netflix's Stranger Things due to its use of "Master of Puppets" during the intense season finale. The band has now shared a video of them playing a duet with the season's beloved metalhead, Eddie Munson.
Watch Metallica Perform "Seek & Destroy" Live in Belgium
"The idea for ["Seek & Destroy"] came from a Diamond Head song called "Dead Reckoning,"" James Hetfield explained to Guitar World in 2009. "I sued to work in a sticker factory in L.A., and I wrote that riff in my truck outside work." When Metallica entered the studio to record...
IN THIS ARTICLE
That Metallica/Stranger Things T-shirt we’ve been crying out for is finally here
Metallica drop branded Hellfire Club merch following Stranger Things success: “Eddie, this one's for you”
Kerrang
I was at Woodstock ’99 and it destroyed my innocence
For most rock fans, Woodstock ’99 is remembered within the frames of breaking MTV News updates, interrupting episodes of Daria with terrifying images of an apocalyptic hellscape in flames. But for a relative few, Woodstock’s third incarnation will forever live as a series of gnarly, grody, jarring experiences that they can feel as much as see in their memories.
The Gift James Hetfield Gave Frank Carter Mid-Metallica Set
Metallica's generosity on display through their charitable foundation and through various stories shared by multiple musicians over the years. As it turns out, these good deeds can happen at any time, including mid-concert, as Frank Carter of Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes recently revealed. The singer recently shared an impromptu moment of good will that occurred with James Hetfield that happened while Metallica were mid-performance as he was watching from the side of the stage.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard
Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Is Ready to Score Movies, There’s Just One Thing…
Metallica fans who heard lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's debut solo EP, this spring's Portals, probably have a pretty good idea of how a Hammett-scored film would sound. And the rocker told us exclusively that he's willing to dip his toe into the movie music world. It would make sense, after...
thebrag.com
Nikki Sixx slams musicians who use Mötley Crüe for clout
Nikki Sixx has apparently had enough of other musicians dropping Motley Crue’s name for clout, and has shared his displeasure on Twitter. “Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour, or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!” The bassist tweeted.
Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time Ever
Well, that was fast — earlier today, it was revealed that Metallica's "Master of Puppets" had garnered 17.5 million streams in the last week since the final episodes of Stranger Things aired on July 1, and now, it's entered Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time ever. Metallica...
Metallica Release Official Lyric Video For ‘Master of Puppets’
It only took 36 years, but Metallica have released an official lyric video for "Master of Puppets." While bands typically share lyric videos as soon as a single is released, Metallica's newest video is in response to the viral success their classic track has been experiencing thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things.
wegotthiscovered.com
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
Metallica’s ‘Some Kind of Monster’ EP, 18 Years Later
On July 13, 2004, Metallica released a limited-edition EP based around the St. Anger track, "Some Kind of Monster." The EP included two different versions of the song, six live tracks and, thanks to the enhanced nature of the CD, two movie trailers for the documentary of the same name. And as a member of the Metallica Family mentioned on our Facebook, the EP was packed with a special edition T-shirt, too.
Every Thrash Metal ‘Big 4′ Album Ranked From Worst to Best
Pitting four classic discographies up against each other, we have ranked every album from thrash's 'Big 4' from worst to best. The collective studio output from Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax totals 47 original albums, with Megadeth having released the most at 15 with another, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! looming overhead as fans eagerly await the September release.
Metallica Show Off Performance of ‘Wherever I May Roam’ in Germany
"Wherever I May Roam" was released as the fourth official single from Metallica's "Black Album." The single hit the streets on Oct. 19, 1992—over a year after the release of the "Black Album"—and it featured a live performance of "Fade to Black" as the B-Side. Though it's not one of Metallica's highest-charting songs, it did crack Billboard's Hot 100 and peaked at No. 82 in the United States.
‘Gone Insane': Metallica Release Performance of ‘The Memory Remains’ at Lollapalooza
"[There are] a little more opinionated responses on these last couple of records," James Hetfield told MTV's Chris Connelly in a 1997 interview about Load, the "Black Album" and Reload. "It's either 'I hate it' or 'I love it,' which is how I think it should kind of be. We're not meant to be background music while you're driving."
Watch Metallica Perform ‘No Leaf Clover’ and ‘One’ Live in Clisson, France
On June 26, Metallica headlined the final night of Hellfest at Val de Moine in Clisson, France, and they put together—as expected—a crushing performance for tens of thousands of metal fans. The full show is available to stream and download via LiveMetallica.com and nugs.net. In addition to the...
How GNR and Metallica’s Joint Tour Foreshadowed Their Futures
On the surface, Guns N' Roses and Metallica's mammoth 1992 co-headlining tour made perfect sense. Booking the two biggest rock bands in the world for a joint stadium trek behind their recent chart-topping, multi-platinum albums sounded like a license to print money. But when the double-header commenced on July 17,...
digitalspy.com
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
Ultimate Metallica
591
Followers
357
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.http://ultimatemetallica.com/
Comments / 3