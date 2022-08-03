Crocs Stock Has a Lot to Prove on Thursday

Read on www.fool.com
Up 11% in a Month, Is This Elevator Stock a Buy Right Now?
Otis' service business continues to grow steady revenue. The company's exposure to the Chinese real estate market could present challenges.
Why Floor & Decor Jumped 28% in July
The specialty flooring retailer continues to post strong financial numbers despite soaring inflation rates in the United States. The company expanded its nationwide footprint with the opening of a store in Maryland. Floor & Decor plans to open 32 new warehouse stores for this year as demand remains strong.
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand.
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap.
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today.
Roku Stock Crash: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Roku's slowing revenue growth and expanding losses are concerning investors. The pullback in advertising budgets induced by the slowdown in the economy is hurting Roku. Volatility in share prices can be tough to handle, but Roku's business fundamentals still look solid.
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
1 Industrial Stock Seeing Solid Growth and Opening New Facilities
Trex's (TREX 2.56%) new manufacturing facility it's building...
Starter Stocks to Buy in the Bear Market Dip and Hold Forever
Digital Realty Trust is a pure-play data center REIT constantly looking to the future. Prologis is one of the largest REITs by market cap and it's growing like crazy. Medical Properties Trust combines conservative tenants with an aggressive capital structure and uses that strategy to pay out big dividends.
3 Stocks You Should Get to Know as Our Interns Say Goodbye
Meta...
Stock Market Sell-Off: Buy Target Now
It underestimated the magnitude of the post-stimulus slowdown, and is struggling to clear out its excess inventories. Those challenges are weighing down Target's stock, but it still looks like a great buy for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
