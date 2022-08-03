Trump Apologized to Ted Cruz for Insulting His Wife and Saying His Dad Plotted JFK Assassination, Book Claims

Read on people.com
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Rep. Maloney Apologizes to Biden for Saying She Doesn't Think He'll Run in 2024 — Then Reiterates Skepticism
Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney is clarifying her support for President Joe Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024. After stating that she doesn't think Biden will run again in the Tuesday night primary debate for New York's 12th Congressional District, Maloney went to CNN on Thursday to explain her comments. "Well first of all I think we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to President Biden," she said. "He saved the country for running against former President Trump and he defeated him."
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
John Legend Says Friendship with Kanye West Ended When He Didn't Support Rapper's Presidential Run
John Legend is shedding light on his current relationship with Kanye West — or rather, lack thereof. The 43-year-old singer revealed that politics — namely, West's support for former president Donald Trump, and his own presidential run in 2020 — dramatically altered their friendship. "We aren't friends...
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay $45.2 Million to the Parents of a Sandy Hook Shooting Victim
A Texas jury has ordered Alex Jones to pay the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim more than $45 million in punitive damages after he called the mass shooting a hoax and accused victims' parents of being actors. On Friday, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse,...
