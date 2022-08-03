Trump Apologized to Ted Cruz for Insulting His Wife and Saying His Dad Plotted JFK Assassination, Book Claims

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney is clarifying her support for President Joe Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024. After stating that she doesn't think Biden will run again in the Tuesday night primary debate for New York's 12th Congressional District, Maloney went to CNN on Thursday to explain her comments. "Well first of all I think we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to President Biden," she said. "He saved the country for running against former President Trump and he defeated him."

