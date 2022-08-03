Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures fell Friday morning after a much stronger-than-expected July nonfarm payrolls report, signaling to investors the Federal Reserve is likely to stay in rate-hiking mode. The move in futures was relatively muted prior to the release of the labor market data. On Thursday, Wall Street posted a mixed session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26%, its third negative day in four, while the S&P 500 lost merely 0.08% and remains positive week to date. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose 0.41% to close at its highest level since May 4.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO