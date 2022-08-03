Read on www.cnbc.com
CNBC
International airlines launch battle plans to deal with summer of travel chaos
Airlines made plans to mitigate summer travel chaos, including schedule changes and cancellations. Emirates and Ryanair are running operations as usual. KLM and easyJet made changes to their schedules. The aviation industry has been in disarray since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, a perfect storm of strikes and...
CNBC
Baidu's robotaxis don't need any human staff in these parts of China
Baidu announced Monday it became the first robotaxi operator in China to obtain permits for selling rides with no human driver or staff member inside the vehicles. The initial scale of the permits is small: 10 robotaxis divided between two suburban areas of Wuhan and Chongqing, two major Chinese cities.
CNBC
Here's where the jobs are for July 2022 — in one chart
The U.S. economy added many more jobs than expected last month, and there was an appetite for workers particularly in the service sector, which has been grappling with labor shortages. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the most jobs growth, with 96,000 payrolls added in July, led by strong expansion...
CNBC
Unions are forming at Starbucks, Apple and Google. Here's why workers are organizing now
For decades, union membership has been on the decline. Yet in the last few months, workers have been organizing at a pace this country hasn't seen since the Great Depression. Amazon has captured headlines for union drives at its warehouses, including a successful effort on New York's Staten Island. But activity is picking up elsewhere in retail and tech at big companies that are generally viewed as progressive, with no history of labor unions.
CNBC
Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — August 5, 2022
The major averages were mixed this week with the Dow closing down slightly, the S&P 500 eking out another gain and the Nasdaq closing higher as it worked to regain more ground as the most beat up of the major averages this year. While expectations lately have been for the Federal Reserve to pull back on its aggressive pace of rate hikes, Friday's better-than-expected jobs report threw a bit of a wrench into the narrative. Bond yields rose on worries the Fed would be more aggressive in fighting inflation.
CNBC
Why unlikely union wins are taking hold at 200+ Starbucks, Google, Apple and more
Since December, workers have led a surge of unionization unlike anything this country has seen since the Great Depression. It's happening at arduous workplaces like one Amazon warehouse in New York, but it's also hitting an entirely new sector: retail and big tech. First-ever unions have formed at more than 200 Starbucks, an Apple store in Maryland, a Google Fiber contractor, REI, Trader Joe's, Kickstarter, and a gaming division of Microsoft. Here's why experts say it's happening now.
CNBC
Where companies say they will cut budgets first in a softer economy
Many companies are reducing their real estate footprint as a result of pandemic changes in the way corporate staffers work, and with the rise of more flexible work-from-home policies. As the economy weakens and there are more corporate budget cuts, a new Gartner survey of CFOs finds that one of...
CNBC
SolarEdge is willing to sacrifice margins today to capture huge demand growth in Europe, CFO says
SolarEdge shares tumbled this week after the company's second-quarter results showed declining margins. The falling Euro hit the company's operations, with 47% of its revenue generated in Europe. SolarEdge CFO Ronen Faier said lower margins now is the price to be paid for long-term growth. SolarEdge shares tumbled this week...
CNBC
Berkshire Hathaway reports operating earnings surge, but posts big investment loss amid market rout
The conglomerate's operating earnings totaled $9.283 billion in the second quarter of 2022, marking a 38.8% increase from a year ago. However, the company posted a $53 billion loss on its investments during the quarter. Warren Buffett again asked investors to not focus on the quarterly fluctuations in its equity...
CNBC
Goldman Sachs doesn’t see nuclear as a transformational technology for the future
According to the International Energy Agency, nuclear power is responsible for roughly 10% of global electricity generation. In advanced economies, the IEA says it accounts for nearly 20% of the generation. "We don't think it's one of the transformational technologies for the future," Goldman Sachs' Michele Della Vigna tells CNBC.
CNBC
A 'shakeout' among mortgage lenders is coming, according to CEO of bank that left the business
Some firms will be forced to exit the mortgage industry as refinance activity dries up, according to Tim Wennes, CEO of the U.S. division of Santander. Santander left the mortgage business in February as part of a strategic pivot to focus on higher-return services like its auto lending franchise. The decision now seems prescient.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures fell Friday morning after a much stronger-than-expected July nonfarm payrolls report, signaling to investors the Federal Reserve is likely to stay in rate-hiking mode. The move in futures was relatively muted prior to the release of the labor market data. On Thursday, Wall Street posted a mixed session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26%, its third negative day in four, while the S&P 500 lost merely 0.08% and remains positive week to date. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose 0.41% to close at its highest level since May 4.
CNBC
Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million
Berkshire Hathaway said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. Abel is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive. , Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an...
