Saint Louis, MO

CNBC

International airlines launch battle plans to deal with summer of travel chaos

Airlines made plans to mitigate summer travel chaos, including schedule changes and cancellations. Emirates and Ryanair are running operations as usual. KLM and easyJet made changes to their schedules. The aviation industry has been in disarray since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, a perfect storm of strikes and...
TRAVEL
CNBC

Baidu's robotaxis don't need any human staff in these parts of China

Baidu announced Monday it became the first robotaxi operator in China to obtain permits for selling rides with no human driver or staff member inside the vehicles. The initial scale of the permits is small: 10 robotaxis divided between two suburban areas of Wuhan and Chongqing, two major Chinese cities.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Here's where the jobs are for July 2022 — in one chart

The U.S. economy added many more jobs than expected last month, and there was an appetite for workers particularly in the service sector, which has been grappling with labor shortages. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the most jobs growth, with 96,000 payrolls added in July, led by strong expansion...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Unions are forming at Starbucks, Apple and Google. Here's why workers are organizing now

For decades, union membership has been on the decline. Yet in the last few months, workers have been organizing at a pace this country hasn't seen since the Great Depression. Amazon has captured headlines for union drives at its warehouses, including a successful effort on New York's Staten Island. But activity is picking up elsewhere in retail and tech at big companies that are generally viewed as progressive, with no history of labor unions.
LABOR ISSUES
CNBC

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — August 5, 2022

The major averages were mixed this week with the Dow closing down slightly, the S&P 500 eking out another gain and the Nasdaq closing higher as it worked to regain more ground as the most beat up of the major averages this year. While expectations lately have been for the Federal Reserve to pull back on its aggressive pace of rate hikes, Friday's better-than-expected jobs report threw a bit of a wrench into the narrative. Bond yields rose on worries the Fed would be more aggressive in fighting inflation.
STOCKS
CNBC

Why unlikely union wins are taking hold at 200+ Starbucks, Google, Apple and more

Since December, workers have led a surge of unionization unlike anything this country has seen since the Great Depression. It's happening at arduous workplaces like one Amazon warehouse in New York, but it's also hitting an entirely new sector: retail and big tech. First-ever unions have formed at more than 200 Starbucks, an Apple store in Maryland, a Google Fiber contractor, REI, Trader Joe's, Kickstarter, and a gaming division of Microsoft. Here's why experts say it's happening now.
MARYLAND STATE
CNBC

Where companies say they will cut budgets first in a softer economy

Many companies are reducing their real estate footprint as a result of pandemic changes in the way corporate staffers work, and with the rise of more flexible work-from-home policies. As the economy weakens and there are more corporate budget cuts, a new Gartner survey of CFOs finds that one of...
ECONOMY
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures fell Friday morning after a much stronger-than-expected July nonfarm payrolls report, signaling to investors the Federal Reserve is likely to stay in rate-hiking mode. The move in futures was relatively muted prior to the release of the labor market data. On Thursday, Wall Street posted a mixed session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26%, its third negative day in four, while the S&P 500 lost merely 0.08% and remains positive week to date. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose 0.41% to close at its highest level since May 4.
STOCKS
