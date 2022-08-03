Eminem Reveals Tracklist for New Greatest Hits Album 'Curtain Call 2' Featuring Rihanna and Beyoncé

Read on people.com
Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Does Entire Segment with Beyoncé Song Titles, Singer's Mom Reacts
A traffic reporter from Philadelphia is an unashamed member of the Beyhive, and Beyoncé's mom is loving it. Sheila Watko of NBC10 recently gave multiple nods to Beyoncé while delivering her morning traffic update, flawlessly name-dropping some of the 28-time Grammy Award winner's biggest hits back-to-back without missing a beat.
Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend Ari Fournier Shares PDA Photos in Honor of His 30th Birthday: 'My Love'
Cole Sprouse is getting a special birthday shoutout from partner Ari Fournier!. The Riverdale star's girlfriend, 23, shared several photos of the couple engaging in some serious PDA on Instagram Thursday, including a picture of herself and Sprouse, 30, embracing each other as they share a kiss, as well as a picture of the pair locking lips in a photo booth. In the first photo, Sprouse is still sporting his black hair.
Beyoncé Reimagines Madonna's 'Vogue' for 'Break My Soul' Remix, Paying Tribute to Black Peers
Beyoncé has unleashed the ultimate pop icon collab. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, heavily samples Madonna's "Vogue" for the "The Queens Remix" of her new single "Break My Soul," and even reimagines the 1990 track's spoken word rap as a tribute to her Black peers and predecessors in the music industry.
Heather Rae El Moussa Reunites with Husband Tarek After Admitting to Having 'Separation Anxiety'
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have reunited after he returned from a family trip to Cabo. Shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 34, posted a pic of Tarek's welcome back at home, snapped as the HGTV star hugged Heather and placed his head on her growing baby bump.
NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims He Had a Baby with Another Woman
Crystal Renay is looking to end her marriage to NE-YO. Shortly after publicly accusing the R&B singer of cheating, Renay filed divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE in Atlanta earlier this week, claiming the pair's marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation" following NE-YO's alleged infidelity. Renay has been...
Giada De Laurentiis Jokes She's Spending Her Couples Vacation on the Phone with Daughter Jade
Giada De Laurentiis is clearly missing her daughter Jade while she's away at camp!. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself gabbing away on the phone with her recent middle school grad, all while on a trip to New York City with boyfriend Shane Farley. "Jade's at...
John Legend Says Friendship with Kanye West Ended When He Didn't Support Rapper's Presidential Run
John Legend is shedding light on his current relationship with Kanye West — or rather, lack thereof. The 43-year-old singer revealed that politics — namely, West's support for former president Donald Trump, and his own presidential run in 2020 — dramatically altered their friendship. "We aren't friends...
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
NBA Star Chris Paul Says Wife Jada Is 'The Rock' of Their Family as He Prepares for New Season
As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family. "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.
Woody Harrelson Says He's 'Flattered to Be Compared' to Fan's Baby Girl — and Writes Her a Poem!
Woody Harrelson just made a very adorable fan's day!. The 61-year-old actor took notice of a Wednesday tweet from fan Dani Grier Mulvenna, who posted a side-by-side snap of her 8-month-old baby girl Cora next to a photo of Harrelson, comparing their toothy grins. "Ok but how does our daughter...
Usher Shares Adorable Photos Hanging Out with Baby Boy Sire, 10 Months: 'Blessings'
Usher is spending quality time with his little boy. On Thursday, the "Love in this Club" artist, 43, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram of him hanging out with his 10-month-old son Sire Castrello. Usher looks up lovingly at his son as he smiles and stands up on...
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have 'Incredible Experience' with LA County Sheriff's Department
Christina Hall just went on a special excursion. On Wednesday, her husband Josh Hall, who was a police officer for 16 years, introduced Christina to his former crew as they posed in front of an official LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter. The Christina on the Coast star shared Instagram photos...
Kim Kardashian Poses in Kanye West's Futuristic New Yeezy Sunglasses with Chicago and North
Kim Kardashian is showing support for Kanye West's latest fashions. On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 41, shared photos of a photoshoot she had with daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, wearing West's Yeezy SHDZ YR 3022. Kim wore a black bodysuit with the large silver shades while Chicago posed alongside...
'Seeking Sister Wife': Jennifer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl with Nick in New Clip
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the TLC show, Jennifer, 24, reveals that she is pregnant, expecting a baby girl with Nick, 38, and April, 36. "We have something to tell you. We're pregnant!" Jennifer excitedly announces in a confessional as Nick adds, "Jennifer's expecting. We got a bun in the oven here."
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines can't believe how much her youngest baby has grown. On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her son Crew, 4. In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.
Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Style Is So Relatable, She Bumped Into Someone Wearing Her Exact Dress
In a hilarious moment of fashion fate, Jennifer Lawrence recently bumped into a fellow New Yorker wearing the exact same beige summer dress by 6397 while out and about, and we can't get over this killer twinning moment. As it turns out, the billowy ensemble (which is now sold out) retails for a cool $625, which makes this coincidence even more intriguing since the indie designer label is a bit obscure, to say the least.
