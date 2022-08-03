Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady excused from Friday practice
When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
NBC Sports
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. remains available; when will he sign a new deal?
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent, two weeks into training camp. How much longer will he be on the market?. In addition to the question of where he signs, there’s an issue as to when. The folks at NFL Network recently addressed that issue.
NBC Sports
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
NBC Sports
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
Jerry Jones: NFLPA 'shooting volleys' comparing owner and player punishment
In response to the NFL's appeal of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, the NFLPA provided a list of owners who received, at worst, mild punishment for alleged misconduct. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly one of the names included on the list, and he shared his thoughts about...
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp
Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s “hold in” appears to be over. Hunt was not participating in team drills during recent Browns practices at training camp, but multiple reporters at Sunday’s session send word that Hunt has been on the field for 11-on-11 work. Hunt was staying off the field because he wants a new contract before playing out the final year of his current deal.
NBC Sports
Trey Lance: Everything has definitely slowed down for me
49ers quarterback Trey Lance looked overwhelmed at times when he got a chance to get on the field during his rookie season, but that didn’t stop the team from moving forward with plans to install him as their starter this season. Lance remains on track to run the offense...
NBC Sports
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 0 Braden Lenzy, fifth-year receiver, one of few healthy WRs
Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ⅜, 182 pounds. 2022-23 year, eligibility: A fifth-year veteran, Lenzy has two seasons of eligibility remaining. In other words, he could conceivably return to Notre Dame for the 2023 season, as unlikely as that seems. Depth Chart: For the number of criticisms that can be levied...
NBC Sports
Sermon ready to be 'explosive' after workouts with Vikings' Cook
SANTA CLARA -- After a disappointing rookie season, Trey Sermon is ready to take the field with a new focus. There were high expectations for the third-round pick in his rookie season, but Sermon only appeared in nine games in 2021 — two as a starter. In the Ohio State product’s 107 offensive snaps, Sermon recorded 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown.
NBC Sports
Eagles 53-man roster projection after couple rounds of training camp practices
The Eagles have made it through their first two rounds of training camp practices. So it’s time for another 53-man roster prediction. And a few things have changed since the pre-camp version. This year, NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 85 players by Aug. 16, 80 players by...
NBC Sports
Eagles place tight end on IR; open roster spot
The Eagles on Friday afternoon made a roster move, placing tight end Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve, ending his season. The Eagles signed the 26-year-old on July 26, just before the start of camp. With this move, the Eagles have 90 players, but have one spot open because of the...
NBC Sports
Willie Snead working out with 49ers
The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
