KOAA Survey: How do you plan to spend your TABOR refund check?

By News5 Staff
 4 days ago
With TABOR checks on the way, KOAA News5 wants to know how you plan on spending your check?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

TABOR checks are on the way for more than 3 million Coloradans early after the General Assembly changed the time frame to have the checks come out this fall instead of April as part the existing law that distributes funds to taxpayers whenever the State collects over the constitutional cap.

Democratic Lawmakers are calling it a "needed relief" for Coloradans while a few Republicans voted in favor as well. Other Republicans say it's a way for Democrats to get votes during the upcoming election.

Checks are going out earlier than normal and those that make more money will receive less. On the flip side, lower earners will be getting more.

If you filed your taxes last year, you can expect a $750 check and those that filed jointly will receive a $1,500 check.

The checks were sent out on Monday and will continue to be sent out over the following weeks.

