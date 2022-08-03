ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT election laws upheld after judge nixes Muad Hrezi’s challenge

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOf56_0h3RusCH00

A Superior Court judge has rejected a constitutional challenge of Connecticut’s election laws and denied an effort by Muad Hrezi to qualify for a Democratic primary against U.S. Rep. John B. Larson in the 1st District of Hartford and its suburbs.

In a decision filed Tuesday, Judge Cesar A. Noble rejected Hrezi’s request for an order that likely would have forced a special primary, given that ballots already are printed for the Aug. 9 primary.

Hrezi claimed his failure to secure sufficient signatures to qualify was a consequence of mistakes by state and local election officials, and he also challenged the constitutionality of the qualification rules.

After an expedited hearing in June, the judge found no evidence of wrongdoing by the secretary of the state’s office or local officials. In a 50-page decision released Tuesday, Noble also rejected Hrezi’s constitutional claims.

The challenge was the latest in a series of political and legal efforts over decades to reform what was one of the nation’s most challenging systems for office seekers who did not have the support of the party establishment.

U.S. District Judge Peter C. Dorsey declared in January 2003 that the sole path to a primary for statewide office or multi-town legislative districts — winning 15% of party convention vote — was unconstitutionally burdensome.

Noble’s ruling Tuesday affirmed the constitutionality of the two-track system adopted in response to Dorsey: Either winning 15% at a convention, or petitioning for a place on a primary ballot.

To qualify after getting little support at the convention in May, Hrezi needed the signatures of 3,833 registered Democrats — 2% of the party’s enrollment in the district. He fell short.

Hrezi, a 27-year-old progressive Muslim and former Capitol Hill staffer who was trying to emulate the successes of liberal outsiders like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said Wednesday the system may be constitutional, but it is still in need of revision.

“There should only be one track for everyone. It should be the signatures,” Hrezi said. “The court overruled the convention process back in 2003, and now we’ve created two tracks — one where incumbents and party insiders get the really easy way out.”

The system is challenging but hardly impossible for an outsider. With no political background, Bob Stefanowski skipped the Republican nominating convention in 2018 and won the primary for governor as a petitioning candidate.

But no one has qualified for a primary in Connecticut against a member of the U.S. House, and primaries are rarer than in other states.

“So I think having only one method, that being a petition process, would make sure that it’s a fair process if incumbents, challengers, everyone has to achieve the same level of support before they get on the ballot,” Hrezi said.

In 2002, Dorsey ordered Connecticut to open its primary, concluding that a legal challenge to the state’s election laws was likely to prevail. He was overruled by an appeals court on technical grounds. His ruling the following January was not appealed.

Earlier, Connecticut had required 20% of a convention vote to qualify — a standard that protected Gov. William A. O’Neill from challenges for the Democratic nomination from two liberals, state House Speaker Ernest Abate in 1982 and former Congressman Toby Moffett in 1986.

Hrezi raised more than $500,000 this year, seemingly more than enough to hire sufficient staff to collect the required signatures.

But Hrezi’s collection effort was delayed by the two days it took to obtain the petition forms after he filed the papers to get them on April 26, the first day they were available.

The judge noted that he could have got the forms on the same day had he simply waited for them at the secretary of the state’s office. Instead, Hrezi asked the office on April 28 to email them.

Hrezi also complained that signatures were rejected because they filed in two towns after the deadline of 4 p.m. June 7. The judge noted Hrezi acknowledged missing the deadline and cited no statute giving officials the discretion to accept them.

The tight labor market blunted the usefulness of his fundraising, Hrezi said Wednesday.

“We were willing to spend the money,” he said. “I mean, we told the judge … here’s the job postings. We put it up on Indeed. We put it up on all these websites. And people just don’t want to do this job. I mean, people would come and do it for a day, kind of get trained and then not show up again.”

The campaign offered $20 an hour, then $30.

“Maybe if I paid them $100, now they would have done it,” Hrezi said. “But at some point it becomes absurd when you have to pay for signatures, so we just really went after trying to get volunteers and just trying to get it done with the team we had.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress

Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Stefanowski
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Local Election#Challengers#Superior Court#Democratic
MSNBC

What it took to get Sinema to support the Inflation Reduction Act

When Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin announced a breakthrough agreement last week and unveiled the Inflation Reduction Act, there were sighs of relief throughout the progressive political world — followed by a nagging question:. Is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on board?. In the days that followed, Democratic leaders...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Scoop: Republicans' last-minute Cheney lifeline

A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a Trump-backed primary challenge, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The previously unreported effort shows how some Republicans are trying to surreptitiously undercut the former president's revenge campaign, which has so far claimed the political lives of a significant chunk of GOP critics.
WYOMING STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy