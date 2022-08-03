ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLlPY_0h3RupY600

Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident.

Comments / 24

Steven Martinez
4d ago

the sad thing is where she was staying at the people in the neighborhood said she would talk to herself and she's exempt from everything because she voted for Joe Biden?

Reply(8)
3
 

