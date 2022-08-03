ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail investors' bullishness for Tesla is the highest in 2 years ahead of vote on EV maker's stock split

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Tesla Model X Crossover SUV. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Purchases of Tesla stock by retail investors have been "skyrocketing," Vanda Research said on Wednesday.
  • The stock price has soared ahead of the EV maker's vote Thursday on a stock-split proposal.
  • Tesla's stock price surged 32% in July, cutting into a year-to-date loss.

Individual investors have been piling into Tesla shares as they prepare for a potential split of the electric vehicle maker's stock, and their purchases have contributed to a recent upswing in the broader US market, according to a research firm.

"[Tesla purchases] are skyrocketing — retail investors have never been so bullish since summer '20," Vanda Research said in a weekly note published Wednesday. Net retail purchases of Tesla reached $693 million in the previous five sessions, with the maker of electric-powered sedans and SUVs topping Vanda's weekly retail-flow tracker. Apple occupied the second spot, at $379 million.

"We suspect that the strong buying activity followed the 3-for-1 stock split proposal," which goes to a shareholder vote on Thursday. Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk, in June proposed a 3-for-1 stock split to triple the number of shares to 6 billion.

"Although a stock split shouldn't have an impact on the stock price, retail investors speculate on the fact that historically stocks rallied after the split announcement," said Vanda. "If the split will be confirmed, we could even see an acceleration of inflows – which could push the stock price higher."

Tesla shares traded at around $920 each on Wednesday. The stock remained down by roughly 13% on a year-to-date basis but a rally in July helped slice into that decline. Tesla stock last month soared 32%, ending at $891.45.

The jump was part of a broader rally in US stocks in July that drove the Nasdaq Composite up 12.3% and the S&P 500 up by 9.1%, their best monthly performance since November 2020.

Vanda sees retail investors' flows as a major driver of the market's rebound in the last few days, aggregate buying has been consistently above the year-to-date average of $1.36 billion. Those investors have been focusing on Tesla and other "classic tech stocks" such as Nvidia, Apple, AMD, and Amazon, it said.

The second-quarter earnings season and positive performance of the equity market have drawn attention to single names rather than generic equity ETFs, the firm said.

"We suspect that retail investors will continue to buy mainly single stocks and Tech over the next days or weeks – as long as the rally consolidates," it said. "However, the pick-up in risk sentiment is likely to be fragile given the YTD large portfolio losses - we believe that they could capitulate if the S&P 500 re-tests the lows."

Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
Fortune

The other supply-chain crisis: The Rhine is drying up, and it could become the ‘Achilles’ heel’ of European energy, Deutsche Bank warns

A supply-chain crisis has been disrupting the ocean shipping industry and trucking companies for months, causing chaos around the globe and befuddling U.S. retailers. But there might be a new arena for a transportation crisis on the horizon: European rivers. The Rhine, which runs through Western Europe from Switzerland to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023

As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

