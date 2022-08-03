Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty to over 100 felony counts, including murder and attempted murder

Read on www.cbsnews.com
16-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in West Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen is charged with an attempted carjacking in the West Lawn neighborhood Saturday. The 16-year-old boy is charged with one felony count of attempted aggressive vehicular hijacking. Police said he was identified as the offender who attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from a man,...
Man shot, killed while outside in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Wilcox around 12:22 a.m. Police said the victim, 43, was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male fired shots.
Man shot by suspect after carjacking in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot after being carjacked in the West Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 4:53 a.m., a 28-year-old man was inside his vehicle, in the 7100 block of South Ashland, when an unknown offender entered the front passenger side and displayed a handgun.
Woman killed after laying in street, struck by vehicle in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Longwood Manor neighborhood Saturday night. Police said the victim was walking in and out of the street, in the 9700 block of South Halsted around 9:05 p.m., when she was struck by a silver Nissan sedan.
6 killed, 40 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people are dead, and 40 others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least four of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 22, was shot while outside...
Indiana State Police vehicle struck by DUI driver on I-80; 2 troopers sent to hospital
GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Two troopers were sent to the hospital after a DUI driver struck a squad car on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. Indiana State Police said around 12:52 a.m., the troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 marker one mile west of the Grand Street exit.
Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a Mitsubishi...
A decade after the Oak Creek shooting, Sikh community members and experts push for improved policy and resources
Wisconsin native Pardeep Kaleka was driving to the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin when he learned there was an active shooter in the gurdwara — the very same place his parents and several other congregants were preparing a community meal. His mother survived the Aug. 5, 2012 attack, but his...
