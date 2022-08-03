Read on theriver953.com
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
insideedition.com
Maryland Man Who Couldn't Remember Who He Is Has Been Identified and Reunited With His Family
Maryland State Police told Inside Edition Digital that a man who could not remember who he was has been reunited with his family on July 29. The man's family is "extremely thankful for the overwhelming help from the public," the department told Inside Edition Digital. Maryland Police sought the public’s...
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
A shocking video captured the moment a waterspout slammed into a small Maryland island, destroying several houses
"We have a random roof in our yard," Rhodes Point resident Tiffanie Woutila told Insider.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman, tractor-trailer driver connected to video located
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- New Jersey police say they have found both a woman and a tractor-trailer driver they were searching for after a troubling video surfaced Wednesday.Police say tracking down the non-descript white tractor-trailer was like looking for a needle in a haystack, but they did it with the help of the community, and now the woman and driver are both talking to detectives about what exactly happened.A white truck cab with specs of red blood on the passenger side door was towed to the South Brunswick Police station Thursday.Detectives believe it's the same Volvo tractor trailer they had...
Judge may question mom charged with killing missing children
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A county prosecutor on Thursday urged a judge to question a Maryland woman before deciding if she is mentally fit to stand trial on murder charges stemming from the disappearance of her two young children nearly eight years ago. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Judge Richard Jordan said he needs more time to prepare before questioning Catherine Hoggle or issuing any rulings related to her mental competence. Jordan, who recently inherited the case, scheduled a hearing in early October to revisit the matter. Authorities say Hoggle’s 3-year-old daughter, Sarah, and 2-year-old son, Jacob, were last seen in their mother’s care on Sept. 7, 2014. Hoggle was arrested three days after their disappearance. Hoggle, now 35, initially was charged with misdemeanor offenses. Three years after her arrest, prosecutors secured an indictment charging her with two counts of first-degree murder.
Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two...
A Pennsylvania firefighter was called to a major house blaze. When he arrived, he found the 10 dead were his family.
Firefighter Harold Baker attended the "horrendous" blaze in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. He found seven adults and three children from his family had died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Chemical incident’ declared in West Virginia as residents told to take shelter
Residents in South Charleston in West Virginia were under an order to shelter in place for around 35 minutes on Thursday morning. The guidance was first issued at around 6.25am after officials announced that a minor chemical incident had occurred at the Clearon plant in the area, with a slight haze and the smell of chlorine being detected, according to West Virginia Metro News. The president of the Kanawha County Commission, Kent Carper, said a drum with 30 gallons of bleach tablets was decomposing and led to the haze and odour, the local outlet reported. The South Charleston Fire Department was in charge of the response and a water curtain was put in place. Shortly after 7am, the shelter in place order was lifted. South Charleston is around four miles to the west of Charleston, the state capital. Read More Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian floodingWVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firmsScientists warn rainwater contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’
Officials reveal new details about the 3 sets of human remains found at Lake Mead
For investigators working on the cases of people whose remains were found on the shore of Lake Mead, time is the enemy.
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
Comments / 1