Operation Back to School Deadline for Indiana Veteran Families is September 15th

Read on www.wwbl.com
Related
wwbl.com
53 Indiana Counties in High Risk of Spreading COVID-19
More than half of the Hoosier state is in the CDC’s high community risk level for spreading COVID-19. Fifty-three counties, including Sillivan, Knox and Gibson, are in the highest risk category on the CDC data map. There are 35 Indiana counties listed at medium risk for spreading the virus.
wwbl.com
Indiana Gas Prices: Sunday
The average price of gas in Indiana continues to fall. The average price of regular unleaded fell below $4.00 a gallon Saturday. The Triple-A says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.97 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and ten cents lower than Sunday’s national average of $4.07 a gallon.
wwbl.com
Number of Out-of-State Patients Seeking Abortions in Illinois Skyrockets
Since the U-S Supreme Court threw out the constitutional right to an abortion more than a month ago, the number of out-of-state patients seeking abortions in Illinois has skyrocketed. Officials with Planned Parenthood of Illinois say before the court ruling, they provided abortions for about 100 patients a month. Now,...
wwbl.com
Illinois Expands Funding for Abortion Services
Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker has announced the state is expanding funding for abortion resources across the state. The governor’s announcement means Illinois will increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion providers by 20 percent, or nearly three-million dollars a year. The adjustment takes effect next month. The increase is designed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwbl.com
Indiana House Approves $200 Rebates from State’s Surplus
The Indiana House approved a bill Friday that would provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s initially proposed $225 refunds, the measure represents a concession from GOP senators who were initially reluctant, concerned the rebates would further fuel inflation.
wwbl.com
UDWI REMC Warning Members of Phone Scam
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
wwbl.com
Average Price of Regular Unleaded Gas in Indiana Drops Below $4.00
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Indiana has dropped below $4.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says the average price of gas in Indiana Saturday stood at $3.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Friday and nine cents lower than Saturday’s national average of $4.08 a gallon.
wwbl.com
Southern Illinois Police Department Warns Against Bogus Story About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
Police in Williamson County in Southern Illinois have taken to their Facebook page to caution residents after a bogus story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral. According to police, the story tells about a morgue assistant in Carterville who used body parts from corpses to win a spaghetti-cooking contest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwbl.com
Illinois Warns of Scam Targeting Bank Customers
The Illinois Attorney General’s office is warning residents about a new scam that uses phony websites to target bank customers into revealing their personal information. The scam makes a phony website appear to be real so would-be victims have to enter personal information to create a new bank account.
Comments / 0