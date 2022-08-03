ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iraqi cleric calls for dissolution of parliament, early vote

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, SAMYA KULLAB
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRBJg_0h3RtLTR00
1 of 8

BAGHDAD (AP) — Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told followers Wednesday to continue their sit-in inside Iraq’s government zone, and called for the dissolution of parliament and early elections, signaling a deepening power struggle with his rivals.

Speaking for the first time since thousands of his followers stormed the parliament building in Baghdad on Saturday, al-Sadr said the “revolutionaries” must stay and continue their sit-in. He dismissed the option of engaging in dialogue with his political opponents in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of mostly Iran-backed parties, saying they did not bear fruit in the past.

“Don’t defer to their gossips that I don’t want a dialogue, because we tried dialogue with them but it didn’t result in anything for us or for the country. Dialogue with them has brought nothing but destruction, corruption, and dependency to the country, despite their pledges and signatures,” he said in a televised speech in the holy city of Najaf.

“There is no point of that dialogue, especially after people have spoken their free and spontaneous word.”

He directed his followers to vacate the parliament building on Tuesday but to remain in its vicinity. A mass prayer has been called for Friday inside the Green Zone, a heavily fortified district where the parliament and other government buildings are located.

Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the Framework and al-Sadr’s chief political rival, tweeted in support of continued dialogue based on the constitution.

“Serious dialogues, from which we hope to resolve differences and restore things to their rightful place, begin with a return to the constitution and respect for constitutional institutions,” al-Maliki tweeted.

Others welcomed al-Sadr’s call for early elections, including former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi who tweeted he “welcomed” the speech. He called for Iraqis to join serve the people and reform the system, “through a sound and peaceful democratic process,” he tweeted.

The Framework has painted al-Sadr’s followers as acting against Iraqi state institutions and called for counter-protests to defend them. Al-Sadr’s followers have not yet voiced a unified and coherent list of demands. They overran the parliament when the Framework took steps to form a government after naming Mohamed al-Sudani as their nominee for the premiership.

Sadr’s movement won the largest share of seats in federal elections last October. The cleric, along with his Kurdish and Sunni allies, called for a majority government that would exclude the Framework. But al-Sadr was not able to corral enough lawmakers to push ahead with the vote to elect a president, a key step before naming a prime minister. Out of frustration he ordered his 73 members of parliament to resign in June.

Now, emboldened in the aftermath of the ongoing sit-in that has brought the capital to a standstill, Al-Sadr hinted that appeals by his political rivals to negotiate did not bear fruit.

Shiite political officials said a proposal had been made requesting al-Sadr withdraw his followers from the parliament. In exchange the legislature would remain closed, inhibiting his rivals from forming a government without him.

Al-Sadr said fresh elections would get rid of “old faces” — referring to the establishment parties — including his own.

“I am confident that the majority of people are fed up with the ruling class entirely, including some who belong to the (Sadrist) movement,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hundreds of thousands gather for mass prayer in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis heeded the call of an influential Shiite cleric to gather in a show of strength for a mass prayer in the heart of Baghdad’s government zone on Friday. The gathering took place amid an escalating political crisis that has put the country’s capital on edge. The powerful cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, had called on his followers from across Iraq to come to pray inside Baghdad’s Green Zone — a heavily fortified area in the heart of the city that houses government buildings and foreign embassies. They arrived and stood outside in the scorching summer heat, with temperatures reaching 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit). Meanwhile, in the southern, holy city of Najaf, the head of Iraq’s U.N. mission, Jeannine Hennis-Plasschaert, met with al-Sadr Friday. She told reporters afterward that they discussed the importance of finding a solution to the political crisis. Two Shiite officials with knowledge of the meeting said al-Sadr refuses to allow the formation of a new government with his rivals, in the current climate. The officials did not elaborate and spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nouri Al Maliki
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed

The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baghdad#Protest#Cleric#Shiite#Iraqi#Framework
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says

After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy