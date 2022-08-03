Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chance, sizzling heat holds

Read on www.ksn.com
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front brings spotty rain chances & slight relief
Get ready to turn up the heat yet again for our Sunday. An approaching slow-moving boundary will keep those in northwestern Kansas a bit cooler, but the rest of us will absolutely bake in the heat again by Sunday afternoon. Expect widespread 100s for many of us. Wichita so far...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front slowly dropping south, scattered rain chances
We are sweating it out today ahead of a slow-moving not as hot front. Heat advisories remain in effect through evening as this boundary slowly sinks to the south. It will travel faster through the area overnight shifting our winds from the northeast. Moisture is pooling along the boundary to the northwest where there is a better shot for thunderstorms into the overnight.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front sinking south, spotty rain chances tonight
Storms are bubbling up this evening as a cold front drops south into the state’s northwestern corner. Coverage will be limited, and we are not expecting a washout. Scattered showers will stay off towards the Northwest this evening, helping temperatures in that direction cool into the 60s overnight. A...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sizzling heat for now, tracking slight relief
Heat advisories once again paint the Sunflower State as temperatures climb back into the triple digits. These advisories are in effect until 8 PM tomorrow as we will see highs reach 100 degrees. You know the drill by now; drink water and take frequent breaks in the AC and shade.
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day – Hero Haven
With over 2,000 Pop collectables on display, Hero Haven in Wichita is a place that toy collectors can’t miss. They have all sorts of different action figures and toys for all ages. They are the biggest carrier of the Pop collectables and take pride in having one that most...
KSN.com
Beaumont Cafe
The Beaumont Cafe isn’t a normal place that people eat. It’s the way that they arrive that is quite unusual. They have many pilots stop through and eat a meal and sometimes stay at their hotel. The crew lands the plane on the road and use it as a taxi before coming up and grabbing a meal.
