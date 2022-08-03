Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club

Read on espnquadcities.com
Related
No Need to Yell. Silent Disco Comes Back to Davenport’s Downtown Festival
Alternating Currents is coming up on August 19-21 in downtown Davenport. To say that there will be a variety of music, art, film, & comedy is an understatement. Some of it will be so in your face and hard to miss...and others will be so quiet you may wonder what's happening.
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
Pay What You Want For One Week Only at the QC Botanical Center
We're so lucky, here in the Quad Cities, to have so many different things to do. If you want sports, we've got a ton of options for every season. If you want music, there are plenty of venues both large and small. If you want art, you can find it even just walking down the street.
Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend
You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire Up The Grill: Bar-B-QC Fundraiser Coming Up in Davenport
Fellow barbecue lovers, you'll want to save the date for this event in Davenport this fall. Bar-B-QC will be a barbecue competition happening in Davenport in September. It's a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Bar-B-QC will be in LeClaire Park on September 9th & 10th. There will be...
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking
If you have tried everything to quit smoking or lose weight and just keep hitting a wall, perhaps you need a new strategy. How about Hypnosis?. There is a Hypnotherapist coming to the Quad Cities with two seminars that could be your answer. It's definitely something different and you might be skeptical. Like any weight loss or stop smoking method, results will vary.
This House For Sale in Iowa City Looks Like The One in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Like most people, I enjoy checking things out on the internet that I am not only NOT in the market for, but also that I can't afford. I guess I should be doing something more productive with my time, but TikTok is too loud and curse word laiden for me to play around my kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
A New School Year is Coming! Hot Rods for Charities Give Back with Car Show
School is starting up very soon, and for many of us it's an exciting time when the kids get back to a routine and the house gets quiet for a few hours a day. (ahhh, relief) But unfortunately for some, this is a super stressful time of year. Many families can't afford the supplies needed to start kids off on the right foot.
A “Diarrhea Incident” Has Closed A Moline Pool Today
Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
She Can Dance: Davenport Dancer In Top 3 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
A Davenport native is working it on the "So You Think You Can Dance" floor and it's gotten her to the top 3. We've told you about Essence Wilmington and her progress on this season of 'SYTYCD'. In mid-June, she made the top 12 then made the top 6. After last night, she's found her way into the top 3 dancers on the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Muddy Ruckus, The Dawn, & 30 West All Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Electric Shock The AC/DC Show • BIX • Finish Line Fest at the STARDUST • Downtown Davenport. ZZ TOP tribute band...
Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
The Munchies: Davenport Bridge Eats Second Truck In Almost A Week
It is with a great eyeroll that I inform you that yet another truck has hit the Brady/Harrison clearly marked low clearance bridge. It happened Thursday afternoon on the Brady part of the bridge. Here's what it did:. (gotta love the reflection of my dashboard rubber ducky on that.) Oof....
Getting Figge With It? Free Admission to the Museum Happens Through July!
If the "culture" of the Quad Cities had to be defined, it's probably based around music, art, film, and comedy. Which, by no way a coincidence, is being highlighted by the Alternating Currents festival in Downtown Davenport, August 18th-21st. In fact, my first view of the culture of the Quad...
Need Your Boba On-The-Go? Meet The QCA’s New ‘Bubble Mobile’
QCA bubble tea lovers, you will be able to get your favorite drink from a mobile unit. Bubble's Tea & Coffee House in Eldridge announced that they are launching the 'Bubble Mobile', a bright pink and white trailer that will be serving up bubble tea, fruit waters, coffee, milk tea, jellies, and more.
$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf
It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
Davenport Fire & Police Departments Give Safety Tips For 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair
It's finally here! Today is the first day of the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. Get ready for the six best days of 2022 which will be jammed-packed with fun, food, live music, great grandstand acts, and so much more. To make sure you enjoy the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair the best and safest way possible, Davenport's finest and bravest released a list of ways to stay safe and to keep others safe during fair week.
Cause Of Death Of Three Family Members Killed At Maquoketa Caves Released
More details have been released about the homicides of three family members killed at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in July. Before continuing with this article, know that the description of the cause of death is from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Descriptions may be disturbing to some readers.
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 0