Western Queens Gazette

NYC Children Enjoy Free Outdoor Fresh Air Summer Spaces In Jackson Heights,

Still Time for Families to Sign up for this Summer!. New York City children, ages five through 12, enjoy free Fresh Air Summer Spaces in Jackson Heights, on 34th Avenue from 92nd Street to 93rd Street. There is still time for families to sign up for this summer! Summer Spaces are open now through August 12th. The Fresh Air Fund Summer Spaces program provides fun, free and safe play spaces in neighborhoods in Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan.
Western Queens Gazette

Dance Your Way Through NYC on Saturday, August 6!

Queens Public Library announced Dance Party NYC, on Saturday, August 6, is a special, citywide event. You are invited to dance with thousands of New Yorkers along 100 city blocks across all 5 boroughs. 90 locations will host dance parties. Join us in-person at participating Queens Public Library locations! (Saturday, August 6, is the day to dance your way through NYC! Learn more: www.queenslibrary.org/about-us/news-media/blog/2628?utm_source=oracle&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=DancePartyNYC_BLG_Email1.)
Western Queens Gazette

Sunnyside Open Air Studio

Sunnyside Shines is presenting an open-air crawl for local vendors and artists. This event will take place on August 21st, 11am – 4pm, at 46th street Bliss Plaza and Greenpoint Ave. Entry fee: Free of course! If this is something you may be interested in participating please email them at director@Sunnyside Shines.org. “We would also love to thank everyone who has reached out to be added to our local vendor, artist, service, etc directory! If you haven’t done so please feel free to email us to be added.”
