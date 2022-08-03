Sunnyside Shines is presenting an open-air crawl for local vendors and artists. This event will take place on August 21st, 11am – 4pm, at 46th street Bliss Plaza and Greenpoint Ave. Entry fee: Free of course! If this is something you may be interested in participating please email them at director@Sunnyside Shines.org. “We would also love to thank everyone who has reached out to be added to our local vendor, artist, service, etc directory! If you haven’t done so please feel free to email us to be added.”

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO