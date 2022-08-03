ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Police investigating antisemitic graffiti on Bethesda Trolley Trail

Montgomery County police are investigating antisemitic graffiti painted on parts of the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Officers responded to a vandalism report at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday near Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road, according to police. The graffiti on a fence near the trail includes the phrase “white power” and images...
BETHESDA, MD
Incumbent Elrich appears to have won the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:35 p.m. and 10:20 a.m. Aug. 7, 2022, to include statements from the candidates and reflect the final ballot count. This story was updated at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to add information about the number of ballots remaining to be counted and at 10:45 p.m. to provide more information about the candidates. It was updated at 10:55 a.m. to include more information about the recount.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police conducting ‘death investigation’ in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police said Friday afternoon that officers were “conducting a death investigation” in the 1100 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring. The police department announced the investigation in a Twitter post at 3:56 p.m. and said “more information will be released as it becomes available.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Funeral scheduled for Potomac sisters killed in Long Island house fire

The funeral service will be held Monday for two Potomac sisters killed in a house fire at a vacation home in the Hamptons this week, according to their congregation. Police say Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were asleep on the second story of a rental home in Long Island when the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. First responders found them in the home and they were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
POTOMAC, MD
Person reported with gun arrested at Gaithersburg Target

A person was detained during an incident Saturday night at the Target store in Gaithersburg’s rio shopping and entertainment center, according to police. In a Twitter post at about 9:40 p.m., the Gaithersburg Police Department wrote that it is investigating a “suspicious situation” at the store after receiving calls around 8:17 p.m. about a person with a gun. The person was “located & taken into custody without incident,” the post said. A “BB gun was located,” it said, and there is “no ongoing threat to the public.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD

