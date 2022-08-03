A person was detained during an incident Saturday night at the Target store in Gaithersburg’s rio shopping and entertainment center, according to police. In a Twitter post at about 9:40 p.m., the Gaithersburg Police Department wrote that it is investigating a “suspicious situation” at the store after receiving calls around 8:17 p.m. about a person with a gun. The person was “located & taken into custody without incident,” the post said. A “BB gun was located,” it said, and there is “no ongoing threat to the public.”

