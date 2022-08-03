Read on www.wwbl.com
53 Indiana Counties in High Risk of Spreading COVID-19
More than half of the Hoosier state is in the CDC’s high community risk level for spreading COVID-19. Fifty-three counties, including Sillivan, Knox and Gibson, are in the highest risk category on the CDC data map. There are 35 Indiana counties listed at medium risk for spreading the virus.
Indiana Gas Prices: Sunday
The average price of gas in Indiana continues to fall. The average price of regular unleaded fell below $4.00 a gallon Saturday. The Triple-A says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.97 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and ten cents lower than Sunday’s national average of $4.07 a gallon.
UDWI REMC Warning Members of Phone Scam
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
Governor Eric Holcomb Directs Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz
Governor Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. Governor Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags...
Southern Illinois Police Department Warns Against Bogus Story About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
Police in Williamson County in Southern Illinois have taken to their Facebook page to caution residents after a bogus story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral. According to police, the story tells about a morgue assistant in Carterville who used body parts from corpses to win a spaghetti-cooking contest.
Number of Out-of-State Patients Seeking Abortions in Illinois Skyrockets
Since the U-S Supreme Court threw out the constitutional right to an abortion more than a month ago, the number of out-of-state patients seeking abortions in Illinois has skyrocketed. Officials with Planned Parenthood of Illinois say before the court ruling, they provided abortions for about 100 patients a month. Now,...
Indiana Legislature Passes Bill Banning Most Abortions
Governor Holcomb signed a near-total abortion ban into law Friday, barely an hour after final approval by the Senate. The bill allows abortion if there’s a serious health risk to the mother, or in cases of rape or incest within 10 weeks. Abortions would be allowed for fatal birth...
Average Price of Regular Unleaded Gas in Indiana Drops Below $4.00
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Indiana has dropped below $4.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says the average price of gas in Indiana Saturday stood at $3.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Friday and nine cents lower than Saturday’s national average of $4.08 a gallon.
Illinois Warns of Scam Targeting Bank Customers
The Illinois Attorney General’s office is warning residents about a new scam that uses phony websites to target bank customers into revealing their personal information. The scam makes a phony website appear to be real so would-be victims have to enter personal information to create a new bank account.
