ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

River monster: Man hauls in 104 pound catfish near Natchez using ‘family secret’ bait

By Hunter Cloud
Natchez Democrat
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.natchezdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

The Dart: A traveling nurse briefly home

NATCHEZ — On a bench at Natchez Under-the-hill, Cole Bradford and his two children, Ella and Hayes, took a recess from lunch with his mother-in-law, their grandmother. It’s one of their last days together before Hayes goes to Cathedral Elementary School, Ella goes to Jefferson Street Preschool and Bradford starts a new post as a travel nurse at West Jefferson Medical Center near New Orleans.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Scarcity at Stewpot

The scarcity that you might see at the grocery store is increased exponentially at the Stewpot, a food ministry located at 69 E Franklin St. They used to get truck deliveries which weighed 1,500 pounds, now deliveries are half of that. Stewpot Director and Pastor at Crosspoint Church Marcus Archer...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Natchez, MS
Lifestyle
City
Brookhaven, MS
State
Arkansas State
Magnolia State Live

Here’s your chance to hear the Mississippi singing trio that has taken the country music world by storm. Chapel Hart part of upcoming music festival lineup.

It’s a happy coincidence that one of the bands scheduled to appear in the music lineup for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival recently auditioned for America’s Got Talent and was showered with golden confetti. The Natchez Balloon Festival has announced the music line-up for 2022, the 37th year...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Mississippi River#Fish#Bait#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Family Activities
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

Darryell Lamoneth Hill, 48, 8 Tyler Circle, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. No bond set. Traffic stop at Post Office. False alarm on Devereux Drive. False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive. False alarm on Laurel Avenue. Reports — Thursday.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Pets
Natchez Democrat

GALLERY: New school year begins for Miss Lou schools

VIDALIA, La. — Cathedral elementary and high schoolers began a new school year on Friday. Seniors were the first on campus at 7 a.m. for the school’s traditional sunrise prayer service. They joined Father Aaron Williams in prayer for “their last first day” at Cathedral’s football stadium, said...
Natchez Democrat

Sylvia Ann Gautreau

Graveside services for Sylvia Ann Gautreau, 85 of Jonesville, LA, who passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday, LA, will be held at Gautreau Family Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, with Bro. Matthew Murrel officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
JONESVILLE, LA
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
WLBT

Hinds County names new undersheriff

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff. Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones....
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

4 men sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi. On August 1, Matthew R. Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson on one count of Child Exploitation. He was sentenced to 40 years […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Warrant Issued for the Arrest of Mayor Dale Berry

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, the Magee Police Department received a call concerning a dispute at Mayor Dale Berry’s home .Keilah Berry has filed assault charges against her husband.
MAGEE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy