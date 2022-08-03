River monster: Man hauls in 104 pound catfish near Natchez using ‘family secret’ bait

Read on www.natchezdemocrat.com
Related
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
Natchez Democrat
The Dart: A traveling nurse briefly home
NATCHEZ — On a bench at Natchez Under-the-hill, Cole Bradford and his two children, Ella and Hayes, took a recess from lunch with his mother-in-law, their grandmother. It’s one of their last days together before Hayes goes to Cathedral Elementary School, Ella goes to Jefferson Street Preschool and Bradford starts a new post as a travel nurse at West Jefferson Medical Center near New Orleans.
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS – Tyrel Caldwell Killed in Motorcycle Crash at Cooper St and Porter St
The two-vehicle crash took place at about 6:45 a.m. in the area of Porter Street and Cooper Street near the Jackson city limits. According to sources, the motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, a resident of Portage, died at the scene after a collision involving a Chevrolet Trailblazer. It is...
Natchez Democrat
Scarcity at Stewpot
The scarcity that you might see at the grocery store is increased exponentially at the Stewpot, a food ministry located at 69 E Franklin St. They used to get truck deliveries which weighed 1,500 pounds, now deliveries are half of that. Stewpot Director and Pastor at Crosspoint Church Marcus Archer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s your chance to hear the Mississippi singing trio that has taken the country music world by storm. Chapel Hart part of upcoming music festival lineup.
It’s a happy coincidence that one of the bands scheduled to appear in the music lineup for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival recently auditioned for America’s Got Talent and was showered with golden confetti. The Natchez Balloon Festival has announced the music line-up for 2022, the 37th year...
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
Natchez Democrat
America’s Got Talent stars, Drive-by Truckers and more to appear at Natchez Balloon Festival 2022
NATCHEZ — It’s a happy coincidence that one of the bands scheduled to appear in the music lineup for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival recently auditioned for America’s Got Talent and was showered with golden confetti. The Natchez Balloon Festival has announced the music line-up for 2022,...
WLBT
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In three months, more than 19.7 million gallons of raw sewage was released into Town Creek thanks to a collapsed sewer line and broken bypass pump located at a nearby storm drain. That information can be found in the city’s most recent report to the EPA....
IN THIS ARTICLE
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
NOLA.com
Grand Gulf, troubled nuclear plant, reemerges as hot topic as electric bills soar
For years, regulators in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas have fought to force Entergy Corp. to pay refunds for alleged mismanagement and problematic bookkeeping at its massive Grand Gulf nuclear power station, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Grand Gulf has now been offline for more than three weeks. It’s the latest in...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
Darryell Lamoneth Hill, 48, 8 Tyler Circle, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. No bond set. Traffic stop at Post Office. False alarm on Devereux Drive. False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive. False alarm on Laurel Avenue. Reports — Thursday.
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
A warrant has been issued for a Mississippi mayor after his wife filed misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic dispute. WLBT in Jackson reports that the wife of Magee Mayor Dale Berry filed assault charges after police responded to a call Saturday morning. Magee Police Chief Shane Little said that...
Arkansas man arrested after threatening to commit mass shootings at Louisiana, Mississippi high schools
On Sunday, July 24, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools.
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: New school year begins for Miss Lou schools
VIDALIA, La. — Cathedral elementary and high schoolers began a new school year on Friday. Seniors were the first on campus at 7 a.m. for the school’s traditional sunrise prayer service. They joined Father Aaron Williams in prayer for “their last first day” at Cathedral’s football stadium, said...
Natchez Democrat
Sylvia Ann Gautreau
Graveside services for Sylvia Ann Gautreau, 85 of Jonesville, LA, who passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday, LA, will be held at Gautreau Family Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, with Bro. Matthew Murrel officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
WLBT
Hinds County names new undersheriff
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff. Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones....
4 men sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi. On August 1, Matthew R. Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson on one count of Child Exploitation. He was sentenced to 40 years […]
mageenews.com
Warrant Issued for the Arrest of Mayor Dale Berry
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, the Magee Police Department received a call concerning a dispute at Mayor Dale Berry’s home .Keilah Berry has filed assault charges against her husband.
Comments / 0