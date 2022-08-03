Read on 2urbangirls.com
FreeBear
4d ago
"The gunman was described as a man about 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He fled in a black SUV." You can describe all these details but not his race? Political correctness at work here.
Reply(3)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Woman killed during attempted carjacking in Canoga Park
A woman was stabbed to death during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street. Police responded to the area for a report of a carjacking, but when they arrived on scene, they […]
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
2urbangirls.com
Actress in critical condition after crashing into LA area home
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition Saturday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista and sparking a fire, according to multiple media reports. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a house in the 1700 block of South...
mynewsla.com
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
5 dead, including pregnant woman, in gruesome LA crash
LOS ANGELES — A speeding car, a sickening crunch, a ball of fire. Before anyone had time to react, a multi-vehicle crash turned a busy intersection into one of the most gruesome scenes on Los Angeles streets in recent years, leaving five people dead, including a pregnant woman, and family members searching for answers.
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Actor Anne Heche was in the hospital Saturday following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said in a statement.
foxla.com
Nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash released from hospital, being held on $2M bail
LOS ANGELES - Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
Nurse in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Soon As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant and a pregnant woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Man arrested for woman's violent beating in Hollywood parking garage
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with the violent beating of a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last weekend that was caught on camera. Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Adkins was being held without bail, police said.
Stolen car suspect surrenders — to no one — after L.A. chase
Authorities pursued a suspected stolen vehicle Thursday night, and though officers pulled off and abandoned the chase, the driver of the car eventually stopped at a Ralphs and attempted to surrender, even though no police were there. The pursuit began after Los Angeles Police Department spotted a suspected stolen vehicle, a white Kia, in downtown […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID another victim of deadly crash in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified another victim of a fiery crash that claimed the lives of six people Aug. 4 at the intersection of Slauson and LaBrea Ave. Another person killed at the scene has been identified as Craig Pitchford, 66, a possible pedestrian, according to the coroner’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
Suspect in stolen car leads authorities on chase through Los Angeles
Authorities chased a driver on surface streets and on freeways through Los Angeles Thursday night.
Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday.
Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage
Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. He was being held without bail.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with hate crime for attack in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office today charged a woman with assaulting a 53-year-old transgender woman in Inglewood earlier this year. “Unfortunately, hate crimes continue to plague Los Angeles County and inflict harm on the most vulnerable members of these...
Pursuit of suspected catalytic convert thieves ends in fiery crash in Huntington Beach
Flames spewed from a wrecked vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Huntington Beach early Saturday morning. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, an officer assigned to the graveyard shift observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street […]
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home
LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
Comments / 6