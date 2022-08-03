ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn

By Courtney Shaw, Drew Scofield
 4 days ago
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year. Tucked within our neighborhoods are even more of those gems – the people, experiences, and places that aren’t necessarily on any TripAdvisor lists but make every community worth visiting. In this series, we’re exploring the Hidden Gems found within our neighborhoods, and we’re heading to Old Brooklyn, a neighborhood that’s more than just the Zoo.

1.) Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

The Buckland Museum has called many states home, such as New York and Louisiana, but it relocated to the Old Brooklyn neighborhood in 2015.

The museum is home to many artifacts from the Pagan community, including alters, talismans, cloaks and more.

The museum offers tours, and you may even come across the black cat, Robat.

It’s located at 2155 Broadview Road.

2.) Honey Hut

Honey Hut has locations across the Cleveland area, but the one in Old Brooklyn is notable for its presidential visits. When President Joe Biden was in town last summer, he made sure to stop at the local ice cream shop.

Honey Hut is one of the few homemade ice cream places in the area and has been around since 1974.

It is located at 4674 State Road.

3.) Ben Franklin Community Garden

If you don’t live in Old Brooklyn, you might not be aware that the neighborhood is known for having greenhouses. Growing plants and gardening are part of the neighborhood's history.

Besides being known for its delicious fruits and vegetables, the garden hosts concerts in the summer.

They also host multiple family events, including a family art day and an ice cream social.

It is located at 1905 Spring Road.

4.) Ariel Pearl Center

You might think that the Ariel Pearl Center is just a cool place to host an event, but did you know that it used to be a bank?

The building was built as a bank in 1923 and has a vault that anyone attending an event can go inside.

The center also has apartments located on the second and third floors of the building.

It is located at 4175 Pearl Road.

5.) Jack Frost Donuts

This donut shop will change the way you think about breakfast. Every donut is made in-store from scratch.

The shop is known for its unique flavors including banana split strawberry cream, apple jacks cereal, s'mores, and more.

It is located at 4960 Pearl Road.

Check out the rest of our Neighborhood Hidden Gems .

cleveland19.com

Tents line Detroit Avenue for 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival is underway on Detroit Avenue today, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features over 160 artists from across the country practicing all types of fine arts and crafts such as painting, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, jewelry and more.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio

After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Twins Day Festival takes over Twinsburg

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The 47th annual Twins Day festival took place in Twinsburg over the weekend. It is the biggest annual gathering of twins in the world. For Jordan Messina and Haley McGuire, it was their first time at the festival. They went to honor their grandpa and his twin, who recently passed away.
TWINSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk

Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cars in the Park set to return to Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s annual Cars in the Park is set to return for its third year. The exotic-car show is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vehicles will include new, rare and luxurious vehicles lined up in the shopping district. The collection of vehicles...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
