POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Long Covid could become a mass disabling event. Congress has it on the back burner.
While Kaine and other Democrats in the House and Senate are pushing for action, they have failed to gain meaningful momentum due to lack of GOP support.
J.D. Vance Quietly Supports Bill His GOP Allies Hate—and His Opponent Sponsored
When bipartisan majorities in Congress passed a massive bill to invest nearly $300 billion in boosting U.S. high-tech manufacturing, it was a perfect opportunity—at least on paper—for J.D. Vance to amplify his hard-nosed brand of populist America First politics.The Ohio Senate candidate’s closest ideological allies certainly teed off on the bill: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a key early endorser of Vance’s campaign, cast the CHIPS Act—which she dubbed “America LAST!”—as anathema to the MAGA movement.“Congress is repulsive,” she fumed on Twitter.Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, said “the massive, pro-China CHIPS Act” was “one of...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
‘Nobody wants a runoff’: Georgia braces for chance of overtime — again
The polls are close, the Senate hangs in the balance, and Georgia will go to a December runoff if neither Warnock nor Walker gets a majority.
Why Munster Thinks Tesla Is The Biggest Beneficiary Of The Climate Bill
After months of bickering and negotiations, the Senate finally cleared the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act 2022 on Sunday, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA could be its biggest beneficiary, according to a top analyst. What Happened: Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said on Sunday that the Elon Musk-led EV maker...
Rejecting Christian Nationalism Is What Jesus Would Do
In 1915, the Ku Klux Klan found revival at Stone Mountain in Georgia in a ceremony that included a U.S. flag and a Holy Bible placed on an altar before a burning cross.More than a century later, today’s generation of white supremacists are following in their political ancestors’ footsteps, explicitly and proudly embracing the label of “Christian nationalist.” Some are even going so far as to sell merch, with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) hawking “exclusive” shirts emblazoned with “Proud Christian Nationalist.”Even before she began advertising the shirts on Instagram with the call to stand against the “Godless Left,” Greene...
