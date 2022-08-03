Man accused of stabbing Walmart employee with a machete, Indiana police say

Read on www.kait8.com
Man buys machete at Walmart, then hacks employee with it
A Walmart employee in Elkhart, Ind., heard a man calling them over while in the store’s parking lot Tuesday morning. When the employee approached the caller, the man allegedly attacked them with machete, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
WANE-TV
Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after attacking Elkhart Walmart employee with machete
ELKHART Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for attacking a Walmart employee with a machete Tuesday morning in Elkhart, Indiana. He’s been identified as Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, of Elkhart. The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart on the intersection of Emerson Drive and County Road...
wtvbam.com
One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana
MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
abc57.com
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
WLFI.com
New hair salon sets up shop in Tippecanoe Mall
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— A new hair salon has set up shop in the Tippecanoe Mall. The owner h…
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.
WANE-TV
2 men fall through roof in Waterloo; 1 dead, 1 hurt
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a Waterloo building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rogers of Laurel...
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Badly Burned in Auto Mishap
(LaPorte County, IN) - A man was badly burned while working on his car in the northern part of the county. First responders were called to the parking lot of a cigarette store just south of the state line on SR 39 a little after 3 p.m. on Sunday. County...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
abc57.com
Three killed in crash on S.R. 19, S.R. 119
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have died in a crash on S.R. 19 and S.R. 119 in Nappanee, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the first vehicle died in the crash. Two passengers...
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
