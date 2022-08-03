ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Man accused of stabbing Walmart employee with a machete, Indiana police say

By 16 News Now, Debra Worley
Kait 8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kait8.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after attacking Elkhart Walmart employee with machete

ELKHART Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for attacking a Walmart employee with a machete Tuesday morning in Elkhart, Indiana. He’s been identified as Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, of Elkhart. The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart on the intersection of Emerson Drive and County Road...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
wtvbam.com

One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana

MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
ORLAND, IN
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Machete#Violent Crime#Wndu#Gray Media Group Inc
abc57.com

Police identify bicyclist killed by train

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

2 men fall through roof in Waterloo; 1 dead, 1 hurt

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a Waterloo building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rogers of Laurel...
WATERLOO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
abc57.com

18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Man Badly Burned in Auto Mishap

(LaPorte County, IN) - A man was badly burned while working on his car in the northern part of the county. First responders were called to the parking lot of a cigarette store just south of the state line on SR 39 a little after 3 p.m. on Sunday. County...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen

A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Three killed in crash on S.R. 19, S.R. 119

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have died in a crash on S.R. 19 and S.R. 119 in Nappanee, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the first vehicle died in the crash. Two passengers...
NAPPANEE, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
NAPPANEE, IN
WNDU

Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy