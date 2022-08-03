Science Central unveils new kaleidoscope exhibit

Read on www.wane.com
Related
WANE-TV
Celebration of culture, community returns to Promenade Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of culture and milestones is happening at Promenade Park all day long. The third annual River, Set, Go! returned Saturday along with the Dragon Boat races. The celebration of cultural diversity returned to Promenade around the same time as the park’s anniversary of being open to the community in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
WANE-TV
Dogs take a splash at Northside Pool
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dogs get the chance to cool down from the summer sun by taking a dip in the pool Sunday afternoon. The ‘Dippin’ Dogs’ event at Northside Aquatic Center is open to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation dog park permit holders, and reservations are required.
inkfreenews.com
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, will benefit Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, will be held at Parkview Field in 2022. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. Organizers of Solfest joined...
WANE-TV
90 kids get free haircuts at Big Brothers Big Sisters event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 90 boys are getting free haircuts Sunday, thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. ‘Fade into the Future’ is geared toward ‘littles’ involved in the mentorship program. There’s also a book bag and school supply giveaway. The event,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
‘Experiences more important than stuff’: Rock DJ Doc West puts more than 40 years of memorabilia up for auction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – These are pieces of the man. Sprawled along tables of two old classrooms by the LaOtto Fire Department are the gold and platinum records of bands ranging from Godsmack to KISS to Bruce Springsteen. Placed neatly side-by-side are the photos and autographs of everyone from Mick Jagger to Alice Cooper to Lita Ford to even professional wrestler “Macho Man” Randy Savage.
aroundfortwayne.com
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day – 8/13-14/2022
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022 will take place on August 13th and 14th, 2022, at the Wunderkammer Company. Wunderkammer Company is proud to host Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – This is one of our favorite annual events that we’ve been hosting...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
WANE-TV
Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
75th annual Harlan Days kicks off festivities
HARLAN, Ind. — Harlan, Indiana began its 75th annual Harlan Days festival Thursday evening. Harlan Days offers a multitude of carnival rides, concessions and events over the festival’s three-day period. The event is held at Harlan Park and provides free parking and free entry. Thursday events included a...
Fort Wayne City Championship tees off at Autumn Ridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rory Ransburg won the Fort Wayne Golf Association Men’s City Championship last summer by two strokes over Joe Hayden, making him the man to beat the 2022 event teed off on Friday at Autumn Ridge Golf Club. Click here for the latest leaderboard. Friday’s round marked the first off three, […]
WANE-TV
Mayor Tom Henry attends Redemption House anniversary celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministries’ ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event Saturday afternoon. The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.
WANE-TV
Cheesecake Factory? Crate & Barrel? What do you want to see at Jefferson Pointe?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “What restaurants or retailers would you love to see at Jefferson Pointe?,” the post asked. In a Facebook post, Jefferson Pointe said it was looking to expand its store and restaurant offerings, and wanted its fans to weigh in on what they’d like to see.
aroundfortwayne.com
ACDH weekly COVID-19 update – 8/5/2022
The weekly COVID-19 update from the Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – The Allen County Department of Health reported one death and 906 positive cases of COVID-19 this week (Saturday, July 30 to today), with 382 confirmed PCR cases and 524 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 112,219 cases and 1,172 deaths, as of today.
WANE-TV
Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington North grad Wiley advances U-20 World Championships final
COLOMBIA (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Huntington North grad and Colorado signee Addy Wiley finished second in her heat of the 1500 meter at the U-20 World Championships in Colombia with a time of 4:19.39 to qualify for Saturday’s final. Wiley is a five-time IHSAA state champion in track...
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Comments / 0