FOX 47 Madeline Cowdell - 8/5/22
LANSING, Mich. — Madeline Cowdell, Assistant News Director for FOX47 News talks about what drew her to the News and what her role will be here at FOX 47. For more information please visit FOX47news.com. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in...
Dr. Bruce Baird - 8/5/22
LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Bruce Baird, Author, Coach and Motivational Speaker talks about his book "Legendary Leadership" about contrasting styles of leadership and the journey of change that leads to extraordinary results. He also provides us with tips on how each of us can find a mentor. For more information please visit www.drbrucebaird.com.
