ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces month out with ‘freak’ knee injury

By Andy Hunter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuWIe_0h3RqwaL00
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss his side’s first game of the season after injuring his knee in training.

Everton could be without their leading striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, for the opening month of the Premier League season because of a “freak” knee injury sustained in training.

Calvert-Lewin, who missed most of last season through injury, sustained the blow on Tuesday and has been ruled out of the club’s opener against Chelsea on Saturday. But there are concerns the striker will be absent for the next month, giving Frank Lampard a major problem to overcome as he attempts to avoid another season of struggle.

Everton have sold their leading goalscorer last season, Richarlison, and, despite signing the winger Dwight McNeil from Burnley, have not replaced the goal threat provided by the Brazilian. That had placed even greater importance on the fitness of Calvert-Lewin after he made only 18 appearances last season.

With Salomón Rondón suspended for the Chelsea game after being sent off against Brentford near the end of last season, Everton will have no recognised and experienced striker available.

A month-long absence would also affect Calvert-Lewin’s chances of regaining his place in the England squad for the World Cup finals tournament in November and December given Gareth Southgate’s side face Italy and Germany in September.

Lampard said: “We are assessing Dom’s injury. No timeframe has been confirmed and we are pretty sure what level it is, so we are hopeful it is not long term. We’ll miss him for Chelsea. He was looking in great physical condition and was training really well.

“It was a freak injury in training, which does happen. It’s a shame but we have to find the solutions to keep ourselves strong without Dominic before he returns.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

European roundup: Aaron Ramsey scores Nice debut equaliser

Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse. The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month. He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse. And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey found the back of the net.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Salomón Rondón
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#England#Brazilian
The Guardian

Sarah Gartland obituary

My friend Sarah Gartland, who has died aged 55 of ovarian cancer, was a teacher of English as a foreign language, and a stoic feminist and political activist. Born in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Sarah was the elder daughter of Christine (nee Wilde), a sales assistant, and Bill Gartland, a fireman. Her sister, Helen, was born three years later.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Letter: Andy Ward obituary

In writing about Andy Ward, Ian Alister celebrated 40 years of their collaboration as a reflection of Andy’s constancy in friendship. One more book by Andy has just been published: Orderly Britain, on the resolution of everyday problems, from dog fouling to double parking, co-written with Tim Newman. Ian...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Nascar star Kyle Busch and family escape Mall of America shooting

Kyle Busch, a two-time Nascar champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6pm Thursday. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

392K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy