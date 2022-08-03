Electronic health record interventions for contrast media shortage impact CT utilization

Read on medicalxpress.com
Can You Use a Rapid At-Home COVID Test for BA.5?
At-home rapid antigen tests can be used to detect the BA.5 variant of COVID-19, according to experts. To get the most accurate COVID test results, you need to follow the instructions exactly and test multiple times over a few days. The BA.5 variant spreads easily. If you are infected, you...
MedicalXpress
Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
MedicalXpress
Most reliable estimates to date suggest one in eight COVID-19 patients develop long COVID symptoms
One in eight adults (12.7%) who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 experience long term symptoms due to COVID-19, suggests a large Dutch study published in The Lancet. The study provides one of the first comparisons of long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection (often called 'long COVID') with symptoms in an uninfected population, as well as measuring symptoms in individuals both pre- and post-COVID-19 infection. The inclusion of uninfected populations enables a more accurate prediction of long-term COVID-19 symptom prevalence as well as improved identification of the core symptoms of long COVID.
MedicalXpress
B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore have uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings could help people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella term for...
Phys.org
Neural networks and 'ghost' electrons accurately reconstruct behavior of quantum systems
Physicists are (temporarily) augmenting reality to crack the code of quantum systems. Predicting the properties of a molecule or material requires calculating the collective behavior of its electrons. Such predictions could one day help researchers develop new pharmaceuticals or design materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity. The problem is that electrons can become "quantum mechanically" entangled with one another, meaning they can no longer be treated individually. The entangled web of connections becomes absurdly tricky for even the most powerful computers to unravel directly for any system with more than a handful of particles.
MIT researchers have pushed the speed limits of analog deep learning
The new devices are very fast and operate with reasonable voltages. The researchers managed to increase the speed of the ions in the devices. The new devices have been compared to spacecraft. Everyone knows that machine learning is energy intensive and quite expensive. But what if it wasn’t? Boy, the...
MedicalXpress
Could 'virtual nurses' be the answer to aged care staffing woes? Dream on
Former Health Department Chief Martin Bowles has reportedly proposed "virtual nurses" could help address the shortage of nurses in aged care. This might involve remote, possibly artificial intelligence-assisted, virtual care, rather than physical nurse presence, to assist nursing homes to meet new legislative requirements to have a registered nurse present 24/7.
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences by age and gender
To study the relationship between age and fatigue, Kessler Foundation researchers conducted a novel study using neuroimaging and self-report data. Their findings were published online on May 9, 2022, in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. The authors are Glenn Wylie, DPhil, Amanda Pra Sisto, Helen M. Genova, Ph.D., and John DeLuca,...
MedicalXpress
Protein that may predict future diabetes risk and death from cancer identified
New research, published in Diabetologia, suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes. Importantly, the findings also indicate that individuals with elevated levels of both blood...
Hundreds of New Yorkers may be infected with polio virus, health officials say
NEW YORK — Citing new evidence of possible “community spread,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday confirmed that a federal team has been dispatched to New York to investigate the Empire State’s first diagnosed case of polio in nearly a decade. “CDC...
MedicalXpress
Tips from three mental health providers about making sure your therapist is the best match
What makes a good relationship between a patient and a mental health provider? It starts with a good match. Providers have different styles, skills and experience. At the same time, patients have different needs—from ability to pay, communication style, and sensitivities around identity and culture that require a competent therapist.
MedicalXpress
Fewer rural early-onset Alzheimer's patients see specialists
Rural Americans suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's are less likely than city dwellers to be seen by specialists and receive tests that can benefit both them and their families, new research has found. While a majority of Alzheimer's patients are over age 65, about 6% have early onset between ages 30...
MedicalXpress
Assessing the risk of spread of Zika virus under current and future climate scenarios
It is of great significance to estimate the urban cycle area and the sylvatic cycle area of ZIKV worldwide and predict its future trends based on observed records, historical "bioclimatic" variables, population data, and estimated vector distribution data. ZIKV has been expanded in 86 countries. There was much evidence that...
MedicalXpress
Genetic differentiation and diversity of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in its early outbreak
More mutations have been carried by the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant than previously reported variants. However, the genetic differentiation and diversity within omicron variant that occurs during its early spread remains unclear. At the end of 2021, a new SARS-CoV-2 variant omicron appeared in South Africa. It had 50 consensus mutations,...
Phys.org
RNA diversity in human tissues mapped with emerging sequencing technology
Research on RNA diversity in human tissues, led by scientists from the New York Genome Center and the Broad Institute, is described in a recent study published in Nature. When the genetic code is transcribed to RNA, one gene typically produces several different forms of RNA molecules, or transcripts, with different functions. While this phenomenon has been known for decades, the catalog of human transcripts has remained incomplete.
Nature.com
Small-world complex network generation on a digital quantum processor
Quantum cellular automata (QCA) evolve qubits in a quantum circuit depending only on the states of their neighborhoods and model how rich physical complexity can emerge from a simple set of underlying dynamical rules. The inability of classical computers to simulate large quantum systems hinders the elucidation of quantum cellular automata, but quantum computers offer an ideal simulation platform. Here, we experimentally realize QCA on a digital quantum processor, simulating a one-dimensional Goldilocks rule on chains of up to 23 superconducting qubits. We calculate calibrated and error-mitigated population dynamics and complex network measures, which indicate the formation of small-world mutual information networks. These networks decohere at fixed circuit depth independent of system size, the largest of which corresponding to 1,056 two-qubit gates. Such computations may enable the employment of QCA in applications like the simulation of strongly-correlated matter or beyond-classical computational demonstrations.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 infection in crucial brain regions may lead to accelerated brain aging
A new study by Houston Methodist researchers reviews the emerging insights and evidence that suggest COVID-19 infections may have both short- and long-term neurological effects. Major findings include that COVID-19 infections may predispose individuals to developing irreversible neurological conditions, may increase the likelihood of strokes and may increase the chance of developing persistent brain lesions that can lead to brain bleeding.
technologynetworks.com
Detection and Characterization of Mitochondrial Toxicity
A Customized XF Workflow for Detection and Characterization of Mitochondrial Toxicity. Many different classes of drugs can cause drug-induced mitochondrial toxicity, which may result in brain, cardiac, liver, muscle and/or kidney injury. This means that sensitive, specific and accurate detection of mitochondrial toxicity is a key consideration during the development of therapeutic compounds.
Nature.com
Anatomic measurement of osseous parameters of the glenoid
The angle and position of the scapular glenoid are important in shoulder mechanics, the interpretation of diseases, and planning shoulder replacement surgery. In total shoulder replacement, understanding the bony parameters of the glenoid is also of considerable guiding significance for designing implant size and improving material adaptability. To compare glenoid parameters measured from skeletal scapula specimens with those measured by 3D modeling of CT scanning images, analyze correlations between these data, and draw conclusions to guide clinical treatment of shoulder joint injury and total shoulder joint replacement. The data of manual and CT measurements from the same Chinese dry glenoid was compared. Three-dimensional measurement data were collected from the Japanese population and compared with the Chinese population data generated in this study. There were no significant differences between manual measurement and CT measurement in the inclination angle, glenopolar angle, anteroposterior transverse diameter, upper to lower vertical diameter, and depth of the glenoid (P"‰="‰0.288, 0.524, 0.111, 0.194, and 0.055, respectively). Further, there were no significant differences between Japanese and Chinese glenoid bones in the upper and lower vertical diameters or anteroposterior transverse diameters (P"‰>"‰0.05). There were no significant differences between CT and manual measurements, suggesting that the CT method may provide measurements very close to the actual specimen size. This result, however, indicated that the measurer should be careful when measuring the depth of the glenoid.
MedicalXpress
Pfizer in talks on $5 billion acquisition: media
American drugmaker Pfizer is close to a deal to purchase Global Blood Therapeutics, which manufactures a recently approved drug against sickle-cell anemia, for $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal has reported. Pfizer, one of the top makers of COVID-19 vaccines, hopes to conclude talks with GBT within days, the newspaper...
