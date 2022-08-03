Read on medicalxpress.com
MedicalXpress
Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
Top scientist admits 'space telescope image' was actually a slice of chorizo
A French scientist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a slice of chorizo, claiming it was an image of a distant star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
MedicalXpress
Most reliable estimates to date suggest one in eight COVID-19 patients develop long COVID symptoms
One in eight adults (12.7%) who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 experience long term symptoms due to COVID-19, suggests a large Dutch study published in The Lancet. The study provides one of the first comparisons of long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection (often called 'long COVID') with symptoms in an uninfected population, as well as measuring symptoms in individuals both pre- and post-COVID-19 infection. The inclusion of uninfected populations enables a more accurate prediction of long-term COVID-19 symptom prevalence as well as improved identification of the core symptoms of long COVID.
MedicalXpress
B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore have uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings could help people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella term for...
MedicalXpress
Wrist-worn devices are shown to be cost-effective for screening of atrial fibrillation
Screening individuals for atrial fibrillation (AF) using wearable devices is more cost-effective than screening using conventional methods such as 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and pulse palpation, or than no screening at all, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have found. In a study in JAMA Health Forum, the team reported that...
docwirenews.com
Impact of CPAP Therapy on Atrial Substrate in Atrial Fibrillation with OSA
Researchers, led by Chrishan J. Nalliah, explored whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affected the remodeling of the atrial substrate associated with OSA in patients with atrial fibrillation. Their study, published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology, found that CPAP therapy appeared to reverse the atrial remodeling in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences by age and gender
To study the relationship between age and fatigue, Kessler Foundation researchers conducted a novel study using neuroimaging and self-report data. Their findings were published online on May 9, 2022, in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. The authors are Glenn Wylie, DPhil, Amanda Pra Sisto, Helen M. Genova, Ph.D., and John DeLuca,...
Good News Network
Trendy Type of Norwegian Cheese May Stave Off Bone Thinning, Shows New Study
Just a small portion of Jarlsberg can help stop bones getting weaker without boosting cholesterol, according to new findings. Researchers say health benefits are unique to the Nordic dairy product and aren’t found in other types of cheese. Jarlsberg is a nutty, mild and semi-soft cheese with holes in...
MedicalXpress
Fewer rural early-onset Alzheimer's patients see specialists
Rural Americans suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's are less likely than city dwellers to be seen by specialists and receive tests that can benefit both them and their families, new research has found. While a majority of Alzheimer's patients are over age 65, about 6% have early onset between ages 30...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop new generation NIR-II dyes for biomedical imaging
Near-infrared window-II (NIR-II, 1000-1700 nm) fluorescence imaging has recently emerged as the frontrunner in molecular imaging and translational research. Donor-acceptor-donor (D-A-D) type organic fluorophores generally exhibit good biocompatibility, and tunable optical properties, which have been widely used in biological imaging. However, most of the research focused on the donor part development and much less attention has been focused on the acceptor part.
MedicalXpress
Assessing the risk of spread of Zika virus under current and future climate scenarios
It is of great significance to estimate the urban cycle area and the sylvatic cycle area of ZIKV worldwide and predict its future trends based on observed records, historical "bioclimatic" variables, population data, and estimated vector distribution data. ZIKV has been expanded in 86 countries. There was much evidence that...
MedicalXpress
Gold may hold the secret to treating inﬂammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), also known as "green cancer," is a chronic, non-specific disease of the intestine. IBD includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, both of which tend to be debilitating, lifelong conditions that can prove fatal in severe cases. Currently, there is no cure for IBD. The main clinical treatments are drugs such as aminosalicylic acid preparations and corticosteroids, but they are often accompanied by gastrointestinal problems, anemia, and various intestinal complications. Finding alternative, more effective options is a priority for researchers.
MedicalXpress
Genetic differentiation and diversity of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in its early outbreak
More mutations have been carried by the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant than previously reported variants. However, the genetic differentiation and diversity within omicron variant that occurs during its early spread remains unclear. At the end of 2021, a new SARS-CoV-2 variant omicron appeared in South Africa. It had 50 consensus mutations,...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 infection in crucial brain regions may lead to accelerated brain aging
A new study by Houston Methodist researchers reviews the emerging insights and evidence that suggest COVID-19 infections may have both short- and long-term neurological effects. Major findings include that COVID-19 infections may predispose individuals to developing irreversible neurological conditions, may increase the likelihood of strokes and may increase the chance of developing persistent brain lesions that can lead to brain bleeding.
MedicalXpress
To better understand the brain, look at the bigger picture
Researchers have learned a lot about the human brain through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), a technique that can yield insight into brain function. But typical fMRI methods may be missing key information and providing only part of the picture, Yale researchers say. In a new study, they evaluated various...
MedicalXpress
Smog increases the risk of adverse health effects in pregnant mothers and babies
Mild exposure to common smog pollutants such as inhalable airborne particles and carbon monoxide during pregnancy results in adverse maternal and fetal health outcomes, a new study of women in China finds. The research, published in Open Medicine, was led by researchers from The First Hospital of Hebei Medical University in Shijiazhuang, China.
MedicalXpress
Team gains insights into genetic and molecular machinery that predisposes individuals to Alzheimer's disease
Mount Sinai researchers have achieved an unprecedented understanding of the genetic and molecular machinery in human microglia—immune cells that reside in the brain—that could provide valuable insights into how they contribute to the development and progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The team's findings were published in Nature Genetics.
MedicalXpress
'Brain fingerprinting' of adolescents might be able to predict mental health problems down the line
Despite the best efforts of clinicians and researchers for decades, we still do not fully know why some people develop mental disorders and others do not. However, changes in the brain are very likely our best clues to future mental health outcomes. The adolescent brain is particularly important in this...
MedicalXpress
COVID may be tied to rise in brain infections in children
COVID-19 may be linked to a rise in bacterial brain infections in children, a new study suggests. When the pandemic hit, doctors at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital of Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., saw a worrisome 236% rise in these infections and wondered why. Although rare, these infections can...
MedicalXpress
Scientists revive cells and organs in dead pigs
Scientists announced Wednesday they have restored blood flow and cell function throughout the bodies of pigs that were dead for an hour, in a breakthrough experts say could mean we need to update the definition of death itself. The discovery raised hopes for a range of future medical uses in...
