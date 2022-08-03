ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Most reliable estimates to date suggest one in eight COVID-19 patients develop long COVID symptoms

One in eight adults (12.7%) who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 experience long term symptoms due to COVID-19, suggests a large Dutch study published in The Lancet. The study provides one of the first comparisons of long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection (often called 'long COVID') with symptoms in an uninfected population, as well as measuring symptoms in individuals both pre- and post-COVID-19 infection. The inclusion of uninfected populations enables a more accurate prediction of long-term COVID-19 symptom prevalence as well as improved identification of the core symptoms of long COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Wrist-worn devices are shown to be cost-effective for screening of atrial fibrillation

Screening individuals for atrial fibrillation (AF) using wearable devices is more cost-effective than screening using conventional methods such as 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and pulse palpation, or than no screening at all, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have found. In a study in JAMA Health Forum, the team reported that...
ELECTRONICS
docwirenews.com

Impact of CPAP Therapy on Atrial Substrate in Atrial Fibrillation with OSA

Researchers, led by Chrishan J. Nalliah, explored whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affected the remodeling of the atrial substrate associated with OSA in patients with atrial fibrillation. Their study, published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology, found that CPAP therapy appeared to reverse the atrial remodeling in atrial fibrillation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences by age and gender

To study the relationship between age and fatigue, Kessler Foundation researchers conducted a novel study using neuroimaging and self-report data. Their findings were published online on May 9, 2022, in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. The authors are Glenn Wylie, DPhil, Amanda Pra Sisto, Helen M. Genova, Ph.D., and John DeLuca,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Fewer rural early-onset Alzheimer's patients see specialists

Rural Americans suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's are less likely than city dwellers to be seen by specialists and receive tests that can benefit both them and their families, new research has found. While a majority of Alzheimer's patients are over age 65, about 6% have early onset between ages 30...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new generation NIR-II dyes for biomedical imaging

Near-infrared window-II (NIR-II, 1000-1700 nm) fluorescence imaging has recently emerged as the frontrunner in molecular imaging and translational research. Donor-acceptor-donor (D-A-D) type organic fluorophores generally exhibit good biocompatibility, and tunable optical properties, which have been widely used in biological imaging. However, most of the research focused on the donor part development and much less attention has been focused on the acceptor part.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Gold may hold the secret to treating inﬂammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), also known as "green cancer," is a chronic, non-specific disease of the intestine. IBD includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, both of which tend to be debilitating, lifelong conditions that can prove fatal in severe cases. Currently, there is no cure for IBD. The main clinical treatments are drugs such as aminosalicylic acid preparations and corticosteroids, but they are often accompanied by gastrointestinal problems, anemia, and various intestinal complications. Finding alternative, more effective options is a priority for researchers.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection in crucial brain regions may lead to accelerated brain aging

A new study by Houston Methodist researchers reviews the emerging insights and evidence that suggest COVID-19 infections may have both short- and long-term neurological effects. Major findings include that COVID-19 infections may predispose individuals to developing irreversible neurological conditions, may increase the likelihood of strokes and may increase the chance of developing persistent brain lesions that can lead to brain bleeding.
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

To better understand the brain, look at the bigger picture

Researchers have learned a lot about the human brain through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), a technique that can yield insight into brain function. But typical fMRI methods may be missing key information and providing only part of the picture, Yale researchers say. In a new study, they evaluated various...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Smog increases the risk of adverse health effects in pregnant mothers and babies

Mild exposure to common smog pollutants such as inhalable airborne particles and carbon monoxide during pregnancy results in adverse maternal and fetal health outcomes, a new study of women in China finds. The research, published in Open Medicine, was led by researchers from The First Hospital of Hebei Medical University in Shijiazhuang, China.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Team gains insights into genetic and molecular machinery that predisposes individuals to Alzheimer's disease

Mount Sinai researchers have achieved an unprecedented understanding of the genetic and molecular machinery in human microglia—immune cells that reside in the brain—that could provide valuable insights into how they contribute to the development and progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The team's findings were published in Nature Genetics.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID may be tied to rise in brain infections in children

COVID-19 may be linked to a rise in bacterial brain infections in children, a new study suggests. When the pandemic hit, doctors at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital of Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., saw a worrisome 236% rise in these infections and wondered why. Although rare, these infections can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MedicalXpress

Scientists revive cells and organs in dead pigs

Scientists announced Wednesday they have restored blood flow and cell function throughout the bodies of pigs that were dead for an hour, in a breakthrough experts say could mean we need to update the definition of death itself. The discovery raised hopes for a range of future medical uses in...
