What a formula change may mean for Black patients in need of a kidney transplant

B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore have uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings could help people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella term for...
Fewer rural early-onset Alzheimer's patients see specialists
Rural Americans suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's are less likely than city dwellers to be seen by specialists and receive tests that can benefit both them and their families, new research has found. While a majority of Alzheimer's patients are over age 65, about 6% have early onset between ages 30...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
Most reliable estimates to date suggest one in eight COVID-19 patients develop long COVID symptoms
One in eight adults (12.7%) who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 experience long term symptoms due to COVID-19, suggests a large Dutch study published in The Lancet. The study provides one of the first comparisons of long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection (often called 'long COVID') with symptoms in an uninfected population, as well as measuring symptoms in individuals both pre- and post-COVID-19 infection. The inclusion of uninfected populations enables a more accurate prediction of long-term COVID-19 symptom prevalence as well as improved identification of the core symptoms of long COVID.
Protein that may predict future diabetes risk and death from cancer identified
New research, published in Diabetologia, suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes. Importantly, the findings also indicate that individuals with elevated levels of both blood...
Wrist-worn devices are shown to be cost-effective for screening of atrial fibrillation
Screening individuals for atrial fibrillation (AF) using wearable devices is more cost-effective than screening using conventional methods such as 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and pulse palpation, or than no screening at all, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have found. In a study in JAMA Health Forum, the team reported that...
Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences by age and gender
To study the relationship between age and fatigue, Kessler Foundation researchers conducted a novel study using neuroimaging and self-report data. Their findings were published online on May 9, 2022, in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. The authors are Glenn Wylie, DPhil, Amanda Pra Sisto, Helen M. Genova, Ph.D., and John DeLuca,...
Tips from three mental health providers about making sure your therapist is the best match
What makes a good relationship between a patient and a mental health provider? It starts with a good match. Providers have different styles, skills and experience. At the same time, patients have different needs—from ability to pay, communication style, and sensitivities around identity and culture that require a competent therapist.
Gold may hold the secret to treating inﬂammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), also known as "green cancer," is a chronic, non-specific disease of the intestine. IBD includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, both of which tend to be debilitating, lifelong conditions that can prove fatal in severe cases. Currently, there is no cure for IBD. The main clinical treatments are drugs such as aminosalicylic acid preparations and corticosteroids, but they are often accompanied by gastrointestinal problems, anemia, and various intestinal complications. Finding alternative, more effective options is a priority for researchers.
COVID-19 infection in crucial brain regions may lead to accelerated brain aging
A new study by Houston Methodist researchers reviews the emerging insights and evidence that suggest COVID-19 infections may have both short- and long-term neurological effects. Major findings include that COVID-19 infections may predispose individuals to developing irreversible neurological conditions, may increase the likelihood of strokes and may increase the chance of developing persistent brain lesions that can lead to brain bleeding.
Genetic differentiation and diversity of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in its early outbreak
More mutations have been carried by the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant than previously reported variants. However, the genetic differentiation and diversity within omicron variant that occurs during its early spread remains unclear. At the end of 2021, a new SARS-CoV-2 variant omicron appeared in South Africa. It had 50 consensus mutations,...
Reinvigorating 'lost cause' exhausted T cells could improve cancer immunotherapy
During a battle with cancer, T cells can become exhausted and are no longer able to function properly. The early phase of exhaustion can sometimes be reversed with immunotherapy drugs, but once T cells become too exhausted, it had been thought that this state was irreversible. However, new insights from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers suggest that even the most fatigued T cells can be revived.
Smog increases the risk of adverse health effects in pregnant mothers and babies
Mild exposure to common smog pollutants such as inhalable airborne particles and carbon monoxide during pregnancy results in adverse maternal and fetal health outcomes, a new study of women in China finds. The research, published in Open Medicine, was led by researchers from The First Hospital of Hebei Medical University in Shijiazhuang, China.
Review paves the way for better diagnosis and care for polycystic ovary syndrome
A recent review by a team of world leaders in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) research and care, led by Monash University, provides a summary of best practice evidence and advocates for greater funded research to address remaining gaps in knowledge in this often neglected condition. The comprehensive review, now published...
Study reverses long-held ideas about relationship among diabetes, fat and cardiovascular disease
A major risk factor for diabetes, insulin resistance occurs when the cells of the body do not respond to insulin and cannot make use of the glucose (sugar) in the blood stream. The condition is known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, a buildup of fats inside the blood vessels that can constrict blood flow to the body's tissues. The exact mechanism by which insulin and the cells lining vascular walls act upon each other has been unknown.
'Brain fingerprinting' of adolescents might be able to predict mental health problems down the line
Despite the best efforts of clinicians and researchers for decades, we still do not fully know why some people develop mental disorders and others do not. However, changes in the brain are very likely our best clues to future mental health outcomes. The adolescent brain is particularly important in this...
New recommendations aim to ease patient access to lung cancer clinical trials
A clinical trial is only as powerful as its participants. For years, researchers have struggled to fill clinical trials and enroll sufficiently diverse groups of patients for results to reflect the broader population, in part because of stringent guidelines on who can participate. In an effort to include a larger...
Scientists revive cells and organs in dead pigs
Scientists announced Wednesday they have restored blood flow and cell function throughout the bodies of pigs that were dead for an hour, in a breakthrough experts say could mean we need to update the definition of death itself. The discovery raised hopes for a range of future medical uses in...
