Primary care doctors would need more than 24 hours per day to provide recommended care

If primary care physicians would just go back to the older days and listen to their patients complaints while listening to their heart, looking in their ears and eyes and taking a blood pressure many patients would get better exams and stop many illnesses before their patients need to be hospitalized. Also these physicians should assist their patients on getting referrals if and when their patients need one for an in depth exam , blood tests or xrays
Care is not what it used to be. Instead of reading your charts, they still come and act like you’re a stranger. They try to take care of too many patients. It’s all about the $$$.
We are just numbers to alot of doctors. They have too many patients per doctor. I would love to find an older one like we used to have.
