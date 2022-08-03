ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primary care doctors would need more than 24 hours per day to provide recommended care

By University of Chicago Medical Center
 4 days ago
13F10
4d ago

If primary care physicians would just go back to the older days and listen to their patients complaints while listening to their heart, looking in their ears and eyes and taking a blood pressure many patients would get better exams and stop many illnesses before their patients need to be hospitalized. Also these physicians should assist their patients on getting referrals if and when their patients need one for an in depth exam , blood tests or xrays

29
Beach Girl
3d ago

Care is not what it used to be. Instead of reading your charts, they still come and act like you’re a stranger. They try to take care of too many patients. It’s all about the $$$.

19
Jacque Trosper
3d ago

We are just numbers to alot of doctors. They have too many patients per doctor. I would love to find an older one like we used to have.

10
