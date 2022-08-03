Read on medicalxpress.com
makeminefreedom
4d ago
When a child is born the doctor doesn't ask anyone's opinion of the baby's gender he just takes one look and he knows if it's a boy or a girl.
Reply(23)
122
Leroy Jenkins
4d ago
What in the world is this article even trying to say? I read it, but couldn't get past the whole "assigned at birth" thing. For more than 99% of babies they are either a boy or a girl. That isn't "assigned" it's biological reality.
Reply(18)
87
Sam Clyde
4d ago
Sex is not assigned at birth. It's not a choice a doctor made, it's observed long before birth typically. Ultrasounds show if there are male, or female, parts. Chromosomes make that choice, not the doctor, parents, children, etc
Reply(11)
64
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Racoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Related
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
Washington Examiner
'Do not transition your kids’: Ex-trans teenager warns against gender interventions
A 17-year-old girl who is now de-transitioning from being a boy is warning against allowing children to change genders, saying, “No child should have to experience what I have.”. Chloe Cole, from Central Valley in California, spoke in support of a Florida rule blocking Medicaid funds from covering transgender...
Young Black people changing their names and hair at work to ‘fit in’ with colleagues
Young Black people are changing their names at work and don’t feel comfortable wearing their natural hair, a new study has revealed. 22 per cent of young Black people reported changing their name on a job application to improve their chances of success, according to the largest ever survey of Black Gen Z Talent in the UK conducted by recruitment marketing agency, TapIn.
Washington Examiner
We will look back with shame on gender transitions for children
The United Kingdom’s National Health Service is shutting down its children’s gender clinic amid a series of health and ethics problems. As country after country begins to reconsider pushing children into gender transitions, the United States lags behind. People will look back on this "transgender children" craze with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Medical gaslighting' is common, especially among women
As a teenager, April Summerford suffered from extremely painful periods that made her suspect something was wrong with her body. Summerford didn't know it, but she had endometriosis -- a condition in which tissue similar to that which lines a woman's uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pelvic pain and irregular menstrual cycles.
A Black woman says Target rejected her for a job, until she applied as 'Tori' under a different race
In a viral TikTok video, Naturi Greene says she was rejected by Target for a job. But when she changed her name to "Tori" and listed her ethnicity as "mixed race," she heard back. Target has been sued multiple times over allegations of racial discrimination in hiring.
Gynecologists warn that girls under 15 who experience childbirth can face life-threatening consequences as legislators continue to restrict abortion rights
"Pregnancy can be tough to deal with for a 24 or 34-year-old woman, let alone a 10-year-old child," a board-certified OBGYN told People.
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Essence
13-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Be Accepted Into Medical School
Alena Analeigh Wicker will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. Black girls really rock! While most teenagers are indulging in makeup, shopping sprees, and TikTok, this one teen is hitting the books and making history. At the young age of 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker made history by becoming the youngest Black person – and the youngest person ever – to get accepted into medical school, reports News12.
What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion. As...
Florida school district responds to transgender law with new reporting system for LGBTQ students
A Florida school district is responding to a law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, allowing students who want to be identified by their preferred pronouns and names to fill out a Gender Support Plan that will require notification of the student's parent or guardian. "If a student does complete...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines
In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control
Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
A 41-year-old mom said she got an abortion while nursing 1-year-old twins. Medical trauma and postpartum depression influenced her decision.
Dr. Kanika Harris chose to have an abortion when she learned her pregnancy was potentially deadly at 8 weeks. Harris was nursing her twins and caring for her son at the time of her abortion. She said medical trauma during her twins' birth, mental health, and finances played a role...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum's 'worst pain ever' as parasite slithers from her eyelid
A mum has described how she felt the "worst pain" she'd ever felt as a parasite slithered out from what she thought was a spot above her eye. Louise Edwards woke up one morning to find what she thought was a spot or a bite. But, as the day went...
Women Could Sue Person Who Got Them Pregnant Under New Proposal
To counter the impact of Ohio's abortion ban, state Senator Tina Maharath has introduced legislation that seeks to help vulnerable women and girls in her state.
Comments / 197