ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Twins reinstate Caleb Thielbar, promote Sandy Leon

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3Ddj_0h3Rq3Yz00

The Minnesota Twins reinstated left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday and promoted catcher Sandy Leon from Triple-A St. Paul.

The Twins optioned catcher Caleb Hamilton to the Saints and designated right-hander Joe Smith for release or assignment to make room on the 26- and 40-man rosters.

Thielbar has been sidelined with a left hamstring strain. He struck out one batter in one scoreless inning of relief against Iowa on Sunday in his lone rehab appearance for St. Paul.

Thielbar, 35, owns a 2-0 record with one save and a 4.84 ERA in a team-leading 40 relief appearances this season.

He is 16-4 with one save and a 3.18 ERA in 225 career relief appearances with the Twins.

Leon was acquired by Minnesota from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton.

Leon, 33, is 2-for-15 in eight games with the Guardians this season.

He is a career .211 hitter with 31 homers and 141 RBIs in 508 career games with the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins and Guardians.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
State
Iowa State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Caleb Thielbar
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#The Washington Nationals#Boston Red Sox#Phillies#Grading New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy