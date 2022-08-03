Minnesota Twins reinstate Caleb Thielbar, promote Sandy Leon

The Minnesota Twins reinstated left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday and promoted catcher Sandy Leon from Triple-A St. Paul.

The Twins optioned catcher Caleb Hamilton to the Saints and designated right-hander Joe Smith for release or assignment to make room on the 26- and 40-man rosters.

Thielbar has been sidelined with a left hamstring strain. He struck out one batter in one scoreless inning of relief against Iowa on Sunday in his lone rehab appearance for St. Paul.

Thielbar, 35, owns a 2-0 record with one save and a 4.84 ERA in a team-leading 40 relief appearances this season.

He is 16-4 with one save and a 3.18 ERA in 225 career relief appearances with the Twins.

Leon was acquired by Minnesota from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton.

Leon, 33, is 2-for-15 in eight games with the Guardians this season.

He is a career .211 hitter with 31 homers and 141 RBIs in 508 career games with the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins and Guardians.

–Field Level Media

