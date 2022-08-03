‘Most pathetic thing I’ve seen’ – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta slammed over training ground antics before Liverpool clash

GABRIEL AGBONLAHOR has described Mikel Arteta's decision to play 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before Arsenal's trip to Liverpool as the "most pathetic thing" he has seen.

The Gunners boss' training methods will be revealed on Thursday when the first three episodes of their Amazon All or Nothing documentary is released.

Mikel Arteta decided to play 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before Arsenal's trip to Liverpool Credit: Prime Video

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has ripped into Arteta over his methods Credit: Getty

And in a promotional clip for the docuseries, a scene shows the Spaniard blaring out Liverpool's anthem during a training session.

Arteta decided to replicate the atmosphere at Anfield for their away clash in Merseyside, with speakers blaring out the iconic song at London Colney.

But it didn't help his players as Arsenal lost 4-0 to Jurgen Klopp's side in November 2021, with Arteta also involved in a touchline scrap with the German gaffer.

Arsenal fan and SunSport columnist Piers Morgan has been critical of Arteta's approach as he labelled his unusual plan as "insane".

And former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor has also laid into Arteta as he stated he would be laughing in disbelief if he was on the training pitch.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "First of all, this documentary is going to be funnier than a Kevin Hart standup.

"That is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen. If I was on that pitch training I would probably find it funny. You’d be laughing with your team-mates.

“When they are playing in the Europa League and playing Fenerbahce away, are they going to get flares for the training ground and drums?

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

"Someone coming in to play drums while they are training?

“Honestly, it’s ridiculous. The players are not going to be on board with that.

“They lost the game by how many goals, was it 4-0? These are international players who have played in big atmospheres.

“I’m baffled.”

Agbonlahor was also critical of Arsenal after their 1-0 win against Aston Villa in March where he insisted they celebrated after the match like they had won the Champions League.