England Women pen open letter to government calling for all girls to be allowed to play football at school

'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
theScore
Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
Soccer-Man Utd women sign England forward Parris from Arsenal
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Manchester United have added to their Euro 22-winning contingent by signing England international forward Nikita Parris from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal.
BBC
'I would love to see Bellingham at Liverpool'
Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham would "thrive" in Liverpool's team, according to former Reds player Jamie Redknapp. "Bellingham is a world-class midfield player and I've been a massive fan from the first moment I saw him," Redknapp, who made 164 appearances for Liverpool, told BBC Radio Merseyside. "I...
Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign.
SkySports
Manchester United make Leroy Sane enquiry and Erik ten Hag searching for goalkeeper - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Manchester United have made a surprise enquiry about former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane's availability as boss Erik ten Hag continues to assess his attacking options. Cristiano Ronaldo believes he's ready to play against Brighton at Old Trafford on...
SkySports
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
SkySports
Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland: Black Cats edge five-goal thriller at Ashton Gate
Everton loanee Ellis Simms marked his debut with two goals as Sunderland gained their first three-point haul since returning to the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-2 win at Bristol City. The striker netted inside four minutes, firing low past Dan Bentley from 20 yards after Ross Stewart had won...
SkySports
QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough: Michael Beale's side hold off comeback for victory
QPR held off a Middlesbrough fightback to win 3-2 and give Michael Beale his first victory as boss. Chloe Kelly, scorer of England's winner in their recent Euros triumph, was the guest of honour at Loftus Road, where Rangers were three up before Boro clawed their way back into the game.
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Man Utd will be held by Brighton
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Sunday's games as the Premier League returns. Forgive and forget. That's my motto with Leicester City and their underperformance last season. They finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last term,...
Tom Ince is the boy wonder for his dad, Paul, as cracking 20-yard strike sealed Reading's 2-1 home win over Cardiff... while Sunderland won a rollercoaster match at Bristol City, and a round-up of other Championship games
Tom Ince's 'wonder goal' was the decider for Reading in their 2-1 home win over Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda's early header from a free kick put the visitors in front after just four minutes. But it was another set piece which drew Reading level, Shane Long's penalty coming just before the...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
SkySports
Burnley 1-1 Luton Town: Josh Brownhill earns point for Clarets
Josh Brownhill rescued a point for Burnley as they drew 1-1 against a battling Luton side at Turf Moor. The Hatters took an early lead through Dan Potts and then hung on resolutely against a Clarets side that misfired for most of the afternoon. Burnley had Brownhill to thank though...
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Norwich vs Wigan, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. Norwich boss Dean Smith bemoaned his side's lack of quality in the final third following the opening defeat to Cardiff, which was a feisty affair, by all accounts, with a late red card for either side. The Canaries created chances and forced plenty corners, but were unable to make the breakthrough. In fairness, with their opponents having made so many summer signings, they were something of an unknown entity.
