Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
Fire guts home on Mercer County Route D
A fire on Mercer County Route D west of Mill Grove “gutted” a house on August 5th. According to Mercer County Fire Protection District Chief Tony Johnson, the fire was confined to the inside of the Sylvester Whitt residence. There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross...
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
2 men arrested Saturday in Page County
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place, Saturday. According to Sheriff Lyle Palmer, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake, of Corning, was arrested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to the Page County Sheriff’s Jail. Blake faces a charge of Assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse (an Aggravated Misdemeanor). His cash or surety bond was set at $2,000.
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
Troopers Arrest Grant City Woman on Three Charges in Worth County This Morning
Troopers report the arrest of a Grant City woman early this morning in Worth County on a trio of charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Catherine L. Robinson around 12:52 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a misdemeanor, and failure to have two lighted headlights.
Corning man arrested on Page County charges
(KMAland) -- A Corning man was arrested on charges in Page County Saturday. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake of Corning, Iowa was arrested in Adams County and transferred to Page County on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Blake is...
‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Authorities in Iowa are investigating a case involving two missing dogs found dead, with the ongoing search to find the person responsible. Pet owner Logan Lank said his dogs, Bella and Pepper, were snatched from his home in Cumberland, Iowa, and later found tied up and shot.
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Wednesday and one person early this morning. Police arrested 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe of Creston at Howard and Grand Street for OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana 1st offense. Officers transported Hightshoe to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
Hot air balloon strikes power line in Warren County in second such incident in a week
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCRG) - A hot air balloon crashed into power lines in Warren County Thursday morning, but no one was injured, according to the Indianola fire chief. Officials said it happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Highway 69 and McGregor Avenue. Only one person was aboard the hot air balloon at the time.
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
Back-to-school preparations include mandatory vaccinations
The link between good health and readiness to learn means the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Iowa Department of Education serve as critical partners in preparing students to do their best in school. Iowa law requires all students entering kindergarten, third and ninth grades to show...
Farm to Fork chef features local ingredients
Executive Chef Aaron Holt will show up again, and soon, on Montgomery Street in Creston. And he’s cooking up a really big dinner in the kitchen of the local Elks Lodge. On 4 Sept., Chef Holt will prepare a Farm to Fork dinner experience, highlighting products from local growers, producers and businesses with focus on the area’s agriculture roots. He says he searches for food ingredients in previously unexplored towns, and prepares multi-course dinners in unfamiliar kitchens — just because he can.
