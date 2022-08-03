Executive Chef Aaron Holt will show up again, and soon, on Montgomery Street in Creston. And he’s cooking up a really big dinner in the kitchen of the local Elks Lodge. On 4 Sept., Chef Holt will prepare a Farm to Fork dinner experience, highlighting products from local growers, producers and businesses with focus on the area’s agriculture roots. He says he searches for food ingredients in previously unexplored towns, and prepares multi-course dinners in unfamiliar kitchens — just because he can.

CRESTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO