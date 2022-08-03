ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison resident travels to Kentucky to help with disaster response

By Logan Rude
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. —  While Kentuckians continue to grapple with historic rainfall and flooding, Wisconsin-based volunteers with the American Red Cross are heading down to help with disaster relief efforts.

In total, roughly 350 homes have been destroyed or sustained major damage, according to preliminary damage assessments from the Red Cross.

Scott Adler, a longtime volunteer with the organization said he and others are making the trip down to help people get back on their feet.

“We are the glimmer of hope and we are the catalyst that’s going to get these people back to normal,” Adler said. “It’s obviously not going to happen overnight, but we’re going to get the ball rolling so that they can recover.”

Adler — a Waunakee native and current Madison resident — is one of four volunteers from Wisconsin who’ve offered up their time to help with the response. More than 250 volunteers from around the country have made the trip to help.

Adler said he plans to spend roughly two weeks in Kentucky.

To date, the floods and related damage have claimed the lives of at least 37 people and hundreds were still missing as of Wednesday. So far, the Red Cross has helped shelter more than 590 residents in shelters across the region.

Those who are interested in volunteering for the Red Cross Disaster Action Team can sign up online .

